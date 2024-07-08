Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Flax/Cacao Wow” Officially Unveiled

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Flax/Cacao Wow” will be released in the fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the upper features a sesame seed leather base with flax leather overlays. Further, a cacao brown Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and the heel. Finally, the sneakers have brown insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future.

The brown sole enhances the overall aesthetic, maintaining the sneaker's traditional look while adding a touch of modernity. Comfort is paramount with the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature. The cushioned midsole ensures all-day wearability. The recycled materials used in the construction not only benefit the environment but also offer durability and longevity. This release aligns with Nike's broader initiative to reduce waste and promote sustainability in the fashion industry. The "Flax/Cacao Wow" colorway is a testament to Nike's ability to blend innovation with tradition.

