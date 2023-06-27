The Nike Dunk Low is a classic sneaker that has maintained its appeal throughout time. It was first introduced in 1985 as a basketball shoe, but it has since outgrown the sport and evolved into a fashion sneaker. The Nike Dunk Low has a loyal following among shoe enthusiasts because of its fashionable form, numerous colors, and versatility. When worn for sports or everyday use, the Dunk Low offers comfort, style, and a dash of nostalgia.

This sneaker, as you might be able to tell from the name, takes inspiration from chocolate. This sneaker will probably be released later in the 2023 year, which makes sense given the colorway. Darker and more durable sneakers are usually released in the fall and winter months as those are the times when you would wear those sneakers. The rich brown tones and premium materials used in the “Cacao Wow” edition create a deliciously stylish aesthetic. As we eagerly await its release later in 2023, it’s clear that this sneaker will be a perfect complement to cozy fall and winter outfits.

“Cacao Wow” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneaker features an entirely brown body, with a dark brown rubber sole. Also, the sneaker features a premium suede upper also in a dark brown. The sneaker features a light cream color on the tongue, sock liner, and cotton insoles. The sneaker really embodies chocolate and utilizes the colors incredibly well. The buckle at the bottom of the laces is also dark brown, blending into the rest of the sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cacao Wow” will release during the holiday season of 2023 and it will be a women’s exclusive. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $120 when it releases. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

