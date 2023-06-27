The Nike Dunk Low is a very popular sneaker that has stood the test of time. Originally released in 1985 as a basketball shoe, it has outgrown basketball and become a fashion sneaker. The Nike Dunk Low has developed a devoted following among shoe fans because of its stylish shape, many hues, and adaptability. The Dunk Low provides convenience, fashion, and a hint of nostalgia whether worn for everyday wear or sports activities.

The Nike Dunk Low “Panda” is a classic sneaker that has gained immense popularity over the years. Its black and white color scheme, resembling a panda, adds a unique and stylish touch to any outfit. Known for its comfortable fit and durable construction, the Nike Dunk Low Panda has become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Building upon the success of the original Panda colorway, Nike is set to release the Nike Dunk Low Red Panda later this year. This new iteration features a vibrant red upper with black accents, providing a fresh and eye-catching look.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “White Navy” Rumored Release Date

“Red Panda” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

This sneaker features a brown, rubber outsole that gives the sneaker a more rugged look, The upper features tan-colored leather around the toebox and laces, and also the Swoosh. Also, the sneaker features dark brown suede and a darker orange nearer the back half of the sneaker. That same orange can also be found on the tongue and the heel as the Nike logo. The tongue is made of a mesh material and features both tan and brown colors that can be found elsewhere on the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Red Panda” will release during the holiday season of 2023. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $120 when it releases. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG Goes “Reverse Panda”

[Via]