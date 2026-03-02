50 Cent Goes Below The Belt By Mocking Benzino's Injury

50 Cent's trolling sometimes strikes a nerve with his followers and haters alike. That can be said about his efforts to mock Benzino, who suffered some severe injuries recently. The former took to his Instagram to repost a photo of the ex-co-owner of The Source in a neck brace while lying a stretcher.

Fif captioned the picture writing "LMAO" and adding a bunch of laughing emojis. Additionally, he said in his own comments section, "GOD TOLD ME TO SHARE THIS [flushed face emoji]."

It did receive a lot of laughs, but some folks weren't all that amused. "It's official 50 cent is hurting and miserable," one user replies. Another writes back, "You keep laughing and trolling all your colleagues going through life.. remember one day it's going to be your turn. Life happens to everybody. The cruise was funny at first but too much of everything is bad. How are you always happy."

This eventually got back to Benzino, who clapped back at Fif per Soap Central. In a clip caught by HitsOnFye Worldwide, the 60-year-old does by wearing a shirt with his longtime foe's late mother on it. He says he was inspired by King Harris and T.I. to create his own version.

He also showed his support in their efforts to diss Fif with music instead of memes, which Benzino condemns. "Destroyed his a*s," he says of the Harris family. "Go tell that big, block-head n**** to stop clowning and get in the booth and battle this n****, man... Nobody tryna give a f*ck about these memes and all the sucker sh*t he doing... Get in the booth and battle the n****."

50 Cent & T.I. Beef

As for that beef between and 50 Cent and T.I., it's calmed down a bit in recent days. However, up until late last week, the feud was intense. Things reignited between these two after Tip accused the New York rapper of backing out of a Verzuz battle.