Oliver "Power" Grant's Family Reveals His Cause Of Death

The family of the late Wu-Tang Clan co-founder, Oliver "Power" Grant, has confirmed his cause of death. In a statement provided to Rolling Stone on Saturday, they confirmed that the 52-year-old had been in “a courageous and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer."

“A true fighter until the end, he was surrounded by his mother, his children, his family, and his closest friends,” they wrote. “From those streets, he rose to become a visionary force, a pillar of the Wu-Tang family, and a global architect of culture. It was the honor of his life to pour his love, wisdom, and brilliance into his family and his community. His impact was singular; there will never be another to take his place.”

“Power will always be loved, and his legacy will forever remain,” they concluded, before sharing the quote: “Greatness is not what you have, but what you give.”

Oliver "Power" Grant's Role In Wu-Tang Clan

While Oliver "Power" Grant wasn't a performing member of Wu-Tang Clan, he played an instrumental role in the group's inception. As a childhood friend of RZA, Grant ended up being an early investor in the iconic hip-hop collective, providing funding for some of their earliest music. He later helped launch the Wu Wear clothing line and produced the PlayStation video game Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style.