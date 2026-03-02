Oliver "Power" Grant's Family Reveals His Cause Of Death

BY Cole Blake
2019 Tribeca Film Festival - Tribeca TV: "Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men"
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Oliver 'Power' Grant attends Tribeca TV: "Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men" at Beacon Theatre on April 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
Oliver "Power" Grant, who passed away last week, played an instrumental role in the foundation of Wu-Tang Clan.

The family of the late Wu-Tang Clan co-founder, Oliver "Power" Grant, has confirmed his cause of death. In a statement provided to Rolling Stone on Saturday, they confirmed that the 52-year-old had been in “a courageous and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer."

“A true fighter until the end, he was surrounded by his mother, his children, his family, and his closest friends,” they wrote. “From those streets, he rose to become a visionary force, a pillar of the Wu-Tang family, and a global architect of culture. It was the honor of his life to pour his love, wisdom, and brilliance into his family and his community. His impact was singular; there will never be another to take his place.”

“Power will always be loved, and his legacy will forever remain,” they concluded, before sharing the quote: “Greatness is not what you have, but what you give.”

Oliver "Power" Grant's Role In Wu-Tang Clan

While Oliver "Power" Grant wasn't a performing member of Wu-Tang Clan, he played an instrumental role in the group's inception. As a childhood friend of RZA, Grant ended up being an early investor in the iconic hip-hop collective, providing funding for some of their earliest music. He later helped launch the Wu Wear clothing line and produced the PlayStation video game Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style.

News of Grant's passing became public, last week. Many members of Wu-Tang Clan confirmed his death in various tributes on social media. “Paradise my Brother safe Travels!! [broken heart emojis] [angry face emoji] #pookie #power Bruh I am not ok .. [raincloud emoji],” Method Man wrote in one post on Instagram. Raekwon also wrote: “POWER we been everywhere …. now you everywhere ! [crying face emoji] [prayer emoji] the most high is merciful love you." RZA posted a black square soundtracked to “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” by Boyz II Men.

