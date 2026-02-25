Oliver “Power” Grant Of Wu-Tang Clan Dead At 52

Hip-hop fans everywhere are in mourning, as yesterday (February 24), it was revealed that Oliver "Power" Grant has passed away at the age of 52.

Per HipHopDX, Grant was born in Jamaica and raised in New York City. He was a founding business architect of the Wu-Tang Clan and the mind behind its Wu Wear clothing line. Grant helped the group secure financial backing, get them into the studio, and helped expand the Wu-Tang brand into touring, merchandising, and film. He also managed and executive-produced various projects related to the group.

In response to the news, countless supporters, loved ones, and peers have taken to social media to share heartfelt messages about Grant's life and legacy. Method Man, for example, shared an old photo of the two of them on Instagram. He confirmed Grant's death in his caption. “Paradise my Brother safe Travels!! [broken heart emojis] [angry face emoji] #pookie #power Bruh I am not ok .. [raincloud emoji],” it reads.

Oliver "Power" Grant's Cause Of Death

Oliver 'Power' Grant attends Tribeca TV: "Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men" at Beacon Theatre on April 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

He wasn't the only founding member of Wu-Tang Clan to comment on Grant's passing, however. RZA also shared an emotional post on Instagram about the loss. He posted a simple black square, accompanied by the Boyz II Men track “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” His caption consisted of a simple "5," a reference to what inspired Grant's nickname, the Five-Percent Nation’s Supreme mathematics.

Raekwon paid his respects on Instagram, too, sharing a photo of Grant surrounded by a group of friends and making it clear that his late collaborator will be missed. “POWER we been everywhere," he wrote in the caption. "Now you everywhere ! [crying face emoji] [prayer emoji] the most high is merciful love you."