Joe Budden Says J. Cole’s “The Fall-Off” First-Week Sales End Big Three Debate

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joe Budden J. Cole First-Week
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 27: J. Cole performs onstage during Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
J. Cole dropped his long-awaited seventh studio album this month, "The Fall-Off," and now he's on his "Trunk Sale" tour.

Earlier this month, J. Cole finally unleashed his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. The project managed to move an impressive 280K album-equivalent units in its first week, just shy of the 290K that was projected. During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden shared his thoughts on this, arguing that this proves Cole is still very much a part of the big three.

"Congratulations to J. Cole, really big number," he said, as seen in a clip shared by @gothamhiphop. "I'm really not shocked by it. He's still big three. I know the narrative... but he is. He’s Him, he’s in the Civic, he's driving around, he's meeting with his fans. Big turnouts at a lot of colleges. I saw Ak say that it was performative. What's wrong with performers being performers? [...] There’s a billion ways to be performative, look at the way that he chose and what it represents.”

Budden's co-hosts went on to praise Cole for getting out there and interacting with his fans, which many other artists avoid.

Read More: Joe Budden’s Girlfriend Checks Emanny For Insinuating He Cheats

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

J. Cole is currently making his way around the United States on his "Trunk Sale" tour, during which he's selling CDs out of his car. He's made stops in Houston, Alabama, and North Carolina, among other cities. Throughout the tour, he's had several meaningful interactions with his supporters, inviting them into his car to listen to his new album, listening to their music, and more.

While on his way to Los Angeles yesterday, his old Honda Civic broke down, forcing him to stop in Phoenix to get it fixed. "Tried to make it to LA before we go back home, the Civic said it had enough and broke on us! Phoenix, we here now while the car is getting fixed [fingers crossed emoji]," he wrote on Twitter/X. "Gonna mob around the city in the sprinter selling CD’s in the meantime."

Unsurprisingly, a massive crowd of fans showed up at the auto shop where his car was to show him love.

Read More: Joe Budden Weighs In On DJ Vlad "Trolling" With His Conspiracy Post

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 – Show Music J. Cole Greeted By Mob Of Fans As His Honda Civic Gets Repaired
Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party Music J. Cole's Honda Civic Breaks Down During Trunk Sale Tour
J. Cole Tour Presale Music J. Cole’s “The Fall-Off” World Tour Presale Draws Thousands Of Fans
J. Cole TikTok Fans Music J. Cole Makes TikTok With Fans During Alabama “Trunk Sale” Tour Stop
Comments 1