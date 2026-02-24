Joe Budden’s Girlfriend Checks Emanny For Insinuating He Cheats

Things got awkward on the set of The Joe Budden Podcast recently, after the personality's girlfriend Shadée Monique called out his co-host Emanny. The situation unfolded after Emanny supposedly insinuated that Budden had been unfaithful to her. Emanny denied this, insisting that it was just a simple misunderstanding. "You're a liar," Shadée told him, as captured by joebuddenclips / fanpage on Twitter/X. "Don't get on this mic lying."

Fortunately, it looks like everyone was able to laugh it off, but social media users have plenty to say about the interaction. While some are calling Shadée out for trying to press Emanny, others are coming to her defense.

"Everybody including Joe makes cheating jokes its unfair to try and attack just emanny over that," one viewer. "You should have that energy for Joe not him," another claims. Someone else asks, "Now why would he do that?"

Joe Budden Podcast Drama

This is far from the only drama to unfold on the set of The Joe Budden Podcast, however. Back in 2021, both Rory and Mal were also famously fired while filming an episode, resulting in a messy public feud. During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, Budden reflected on the ordeal, admitting that it was far from easy for him to navigate.

“It was really tough in the moment,” he told host Shannon Sharpe. “You got friendships you’re managing, you’re managing business [and] people’s view of the business. It was difficult. [...] And then they left, and I wish them brothers nothing but the best. Again, my faith be in God. My faith is in a higher power at all times. So, whatever is happening, that’s what’s supposed to be happening."

“I’m not sitting around weeping at the hand that I’m dealt," Budden concluded. "I’m getting to it. I needed all that education that came from that split. It was informative. It was important for me to get to the next place that I was going.”