Joe Budden wasn't a fan of DJ Vlad's recent antics on X (formerly Twitter), for which he posted a series of conspiratorial messages that went viral. They included allegations about Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, but Vlad was clearly being satirical. Budden addressed the drama on the latest episode of his podcast.

Budden began by describing the post as obvious satire and remarking that the “internet is stupid sometimes.” “They took it as gospel,” he joked. As for why he thinks Vlad posted the statement, Budden added: “I have no answer for why people troll when they troll. To me, once you say you’re trolling, it means you don’t get to answer the ‘Why?’ or the motive. You’re trolling.” After his co-hosts joined in by labeling the antics goofy, Budden concluded by remarking that he’s “done with Vlad and the trolling.”

DJ Vlad's Conspiracy Post

As for DJ Vlad's controversial post, he wrote: “Roc Nation has been paying me to support Megan. They also paid off all the jury members to convict Tory. And they bribed the judge, too. Jay-Z did a verse for his grandson's new album. They paid off Megan's doctor to lie about the bullet fragments. She was never shot. The LA police are all on Jay's payroll."

He continued: "And it doesn't stop with LA, but you're not ready to hear that part. The Mexican guy who stabbed Tory - who do you think paid him to do that? You already know the answer to that. The 3 supreme court judges who denied Tory's appeal - all paid off by the Roc Mafia. Jay also paid Trump NOT to pardon Tory. Even though it's a state case, Trump can only pardon federal cases. But knowing Trump likes to bend the rules, Jay wasn't taking any chances. I can't keep these lies secret anymore. If this is my last tweet, you know who silenced me.”