Joe Budden Weighs In On DJ Vlad "Trolling" With His Conspiracy Post

BY Cole Blake
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&amp;T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)
DJ Vlad brought up unfounded allegations about Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and more celebrities in his wild post.

Joe Budden wasn't a fan of DJ Vlad's recent antics on X (formerly Twitter), for which he posted a series of conspiratorial messages that went viral. They included allegations about Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, but Vlad was clearly being satirical. Budden addressed the drama on the latest episode of his podcast.

Budden began by describing the post as obvious satire and remarking that the “internet is stupid sometimes.” “They took it as gospel,” he joked. As for why he thinks Vlad posted the statement, Budden added: “I have no answer for why people troll when they troll. To me, once you say you’re trolling, it means you don’t get to answer the ‘Why?’ or the motive. You’re trolling.” After his co-hosts joined in by labeling the antics goofy, Budden concluded by remarking that he’s “done with Vlad and the trolling.”

Read More: DJ Vlad Defends Satirical Jay-Z Conspiracy Tweet Amid Pushback From DJ Akademiks

DJ Vlad's Conspiracy Post

As for DJ Vlad's controversial post, he wrote: “Roc Nation has been paying me to support Megan. They also paid off all the jury members to convict Tory. And they bribed the judge, too. Jay-Z did a verse for his grandson's new album. They paid off Megan's doctor to lie about the bullet fragments. She was never shot. The LA police are all on Jay's payroll."

He continued: "And it doesn't stop with LA, but you're not ready to hear that part. The Mexican guy who stabbed Tory - who do you think paid him to do that? You already know the answer to that. The 3 supreme court judges who denied Tory's appeal - all paid off by the Roc Mafia. Jay also paid Trump NOT to pardon Tory. Even though it's a state case, Trump can only pardon federal cases. But knowing Trump likes to bend the rules, Jay wasn't taking any chances. I can't keep these lies secret anymore. If this is my last tweet, you know who silenced me.”

As some fans took the remarks as genuine and others criticized Vlad, he doubled down with more jokes. "For everyone checking on me, I'm OK. For now," he wrote in one more post, "For the record, I wasn't hacked."

Read More: DJ Vlad Delivers Cryptic Update After Satirical Jay-Z Conspiracy Tweet

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
