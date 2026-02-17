DJ Vlad Delivers Cryptic Update After Satirical Jay-Z Conspiracy Tweet

BY Caroline Fisher
DJ VLad Cryptic Update
Over the weekend, DJ Vlad took to Twitter to mock conspiracy theories about Jay-Z, Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

DJ Vlad is making waves this week, as on Saturday (February 14), he took to Twitter/X with a satirical post about Roc Nation.

"I have a confession. Roc Nation has been paying me to support Megan," it began. "They also paid off all the jury members to convict Tory. And they bribed the judge, too. Jay-Z did a verse for his grandson's new album. They paid off Megan's doctor to lie about the bullet fragments. She was never shot. The LA police are all on Jay's payroll. And it doesn't stop with LA, but you're not ready to hear that part."

"The Mexican guy who stabbed Tory - who do you think paid him to do that?" the tweet continued. "You already know the answer to that. The 3 supreme court judges who denied Tory's appeal - all paid off by the Roc Mafia. Jay also paid Trump NOT to pardon Tory. Even though it's a state case, Trump can only pardon federal cases. But knowing Trump likes to bend the rules, Jay wasn't taking any chances. I can't keep these lies secret anymore. If this is my last tweet, you know who silenced me."

DJ Vlad Jay-Z Tweet

Now, Vlad has hopped online once again, this time giving his supporters a brief update. "For everyone checking on me, I'm OK. For now," he wrote. "For the record, I wasn't hacked." This appears to be even more sarcasm, indicating that he's not ready to give up the gag just yet.

DJ Vlad confirmed his initial tweet was a joke during a livestreamed phone call with Sneako shortly after he posted it. According to him, it was in response to some of the conspiracy theories about Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion that have been floating around lately.

"People just do not know sarcasm, do they?" he said at the time. "Sarcasm really just goes over people's heads. It really surprises me. Of course I'm trolling, man. Jay did a verse on the judge's grandson's album? How is this not obvious?"

