DJ Vlad Defends Satirical Jay-Z Conspiracy Tweet Amid Pushback From DJ Akademiks

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Vlad Defends Tweet Akademiks
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: DJ Vlad attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Recently, DJ Vlad took to Twitter to mock some of the conspiracy theories surrounding Jay-Z, Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Over the weekend, DJ Vlad took to Twitter/X to stir the pot with a sarcastic post about Jay-Z, Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

"I have a confession. Roc Nation has been paying me to support Megan," he began. "They also paid off all the jury members to convict Tory. And they bribed the judge, too. Jay-Z did a verse for his grandson's new album. They paid off Megan's doctor to lie about the bullet fragments. She was never shot. The LA police are all on Jay's payroll. And it doesn't stop with LA, but you're not ready to hear that part."

"The Mexican guy who stabbed Tory - who do you think paid him to do that?" he continued. "You already know the answer to that. The 3 supreme court judges who denied Tory's appeal - all paid off by the Roc Mafia. Jay also paid Trump NOT to pardon Tory. Even though it's a state case, Trump can only pardon federal cases. But knowing Trump likes to bend the rules, Jay wasn't taking any chances. I can't keep these lies secret anymore. If this is my last tweet, you know who silenced me."

Read More: DJ Vlad Affirms His Jay-Z, Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Tweet Is Sarcastic

DJ Vlad Jay-Z Tweet

DJ Vlad continued mocking conspiracy theorists in his replies, doubling down with even more wild allegations.

While most understood right away that the tweet was satirical, others needed some clarification. Fortunately, DJ Vlad provided them with just that during a recent livestream with DJ Akademiks. In a clip from the stream shared by Akademiks TV, he explains how he found some of the chatter surrounding Tory Lanez's case to be ridiculous. As a result, he decided to poke some fun at it on social media.

When Ak accused him of kicking Lanez while he's down, he made it clear that this was not his intention. "I don't have an axe to grind with Tory, I don't know him, we've never spoken," he confirmed. "I hope Tory does come home sooner than expected. I've always said this. [...] At the end of the day, this was triggered by the lunacy coming into the cycle again."

Read More: DJ Vlad Mocks Jay-Z Conspiracies About Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
DJ Vlad Mocks Jay Z Conspiracies Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion Gossip DJ Vlad Mocks Jay-Z Conspiracies About Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Vlad Jay Z Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion Tweet Sarcastic Music DJ Vlad Affirms His Jay-Z, Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Tweet Is Sarcastic
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images Music Crunchy Black Has Harsh Words For Tory Lanez
Comments 0