"I have a confession. Roc Nation has been paying me to support Megan," he began. "They also paid off all the jury members to convict Tory. And they bribed the judge, too. Jay-Z did a verse for his grandson's new album. They paid off Megan's doctor to lie about the bullet fragments. She was never shot. The LA police are all on Jay's payroll. And it doesn't stop with LA, but you're not ready to hear that part."

"The Mexican guy who stabbed Tory - who do you think paid him to do that?" he continued. "You already know the answer to that. The 3 supreme court judges who denied Tory's appeal - all paid off by the Roc Mafia. Jay also paid Trump NOT to pardon Tory. Even though it's a state case, Trump can only pardon federal cases. But knowing Trump likes to bend the rules, Jay wasn't taking any chances. I can't keep these lies secret anymore. If this is my last tweet, you know who silenced me."

DJ Vlad Jay-Z Tweet

DJ Vlad continued mocking conspiracy theorists in his replies, doubling down with even more wild allegations.

While most understood right away that the tweet was satirical, others needed some clarification. Fortunately, DJ Vlad provided them with just that during a recent livestream with DJ Akademiks. In a clip from the stream shared by Akademiks TV, he explains how he found some of the chatter surrounding Tory Lanez's case to be ridiculous. As a result, he decided to poke some fun at it on social media.