Tory Lanez Accuses Megan Thee Stallion Of Committing $118K Insurance Fraud

BY Cole Blake 140 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BMI's How I Wrote That Song 2018
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Tory Lanez discusses his creative process during BMI's How I Wrote That Song 2018 on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for BMI)
Tory Lanez says there were many issues with the evidence presented at his trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez and his legal team have filed new court documents alleging there were 60 errors in the medical findings presented at his trial regarding the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Among the complaints is a reference to a $118,000 insurance claim for foot surgery, according to TMZ. The rapper's team finds the bill ridiculous, considering the procedure lasted less than a minute. On top of that, they claim they can't even find the surgeon, Dr. Little. He previously failed to testify during the trial as well.

Additionally, they cite numerous other issues with Megan’s medical records. These include allegedly forged signatures, inconsistent document formatting, date and time contradictions, and more.

Lanez and his team also reference a report claiming there was a hospital security guard named Derek Cervantes who said he transferred "foreign bodies" to the hospital. At trial, detectives testified that no bullet fragments were recovered from the hospital.

Read More: Drake Nearly Spits Out His Drink After BenDaDonnn Warns Him About Memphis

Tory Lanez Prison Interview

The latest appeal filing comes after Lanez discussed his case with NBC News, last week. It marked his newest interview from behind bars, where he's served three years of his 10-year sentence. He was found guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez began his interview by reiterating that he believes himself to be innocent. "I've never been violent towards a woman; I would never hit a woman, let alone shoot a woman," he said.

He also clarified that he harbours no hatred towards Megan Thee Stallion. "When I talk about my case, I don't want it to be taken as me coming at her. Because it's not that," Lanez said. "I'm just asking for somebody in the system to look at my case and look at the evidence and ask if this was fair."

Lanez has a tough road ahead of him with the appeal. His team will have to successfully argue that the new evidence is strong enough that it would have completely changed the jury's decision had it been part of the original trial.

Read More: HNHH Holidays: 15 Festive Films Starring Your Favorite Rappers & R&B Icons

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic Music Tory Lanez Claims Evidence From Megan Thee Stallion Case Was Loaded With Errors 1063
Tory Lanez Claims Never Been Violent Towards A Woman Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Claims He's Never Been Violent Towards A Woman 545
Entertainment: Hot 97 Summer Jam Music Tory Lanez's Lawyer Appeals Sanctions For Deposition In Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Case 999
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.7K
Comments 0