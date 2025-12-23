Tory Lanez and his legal team have filed new court documents alleging there were 60 errors in the medical findings presented at his trial regarding the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Among the complaints is a reference to a $118,000 insurance claim for foot surgery, according to TMZ. The rapper's team finds the bill ridiculous, considering the procedure lasted less than a minute. On top of that, they claim they can't even find the surgeon, Dr. Little. He previously failed to testify during the trial as well.

Additionally, they cite numerous other issues with Megan’s medical records. These include allegedly forged signatures, inconsistent document formatting, date and time contradictions, and more.

Lanez and his team also reference a report claiming there was a hospital security guard named Derek Cervantes who said he transferred "foreign bodies" to the hospital. At trial, detectives testified that no bullet fragments were recovered from the hospital.

Tory Lanez Prison Interview

The latest appeal filing comes after Lanez discussed his case with NBC News, last week. It marked his newest interview from behind bars, where he's served three years of his 10-year sentence. He was found guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez began his interview by reiterating that he believes himself to be innocent. "I've never been violent towards a woman; I would never hit a woman, let alone shoot a woman," he said.

He also clarified that he harbours no hatred towards Megan Thee Stallion. "When I talk about my case, I don't want it to be taken as me coming at her. Because it's not that," Lanez said. "I'm just asking for somebody in the system to look at my case and look at the evidence and ask if this was fair."