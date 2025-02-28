Tory Lanez Applauds Drake For Going Against The Industry Haters During Interview From Prison

Tory Lanez spoke on his own independent grind in the music industry while commenting on the Drake discourse on the "Full Send" podcast.

Tory Lanez and Drake have had a pretty complicated relationship over the years, but now they're both supporting each other through their respective woes. The Full Send podcast recently invited the former for an interview on the platform, which they conducted via a phone call since Tory remains in prison for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting conviction. The host asked him what he thinks about how the industry allegedly turned against the OVO boss after the Kendrick Lamar battle, peddling conspiracy theories about Spotify's alleged suppression of his new collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Of course, Full Send's support of Drake is wholly unsurprising, but Lanez seemed to speak more about the actual industry dynamics rather than any beef-related talking point.

"I'm proud of the stance of any artist that goes against the bulls**t that happens behind the scenes," Tory Lanez remarked concerning Drake, most likely referring to the UMG lawsuit over "Not Like Us." "[That's] the reason why I went independent. 'Cause y'all n***as ain't getting me with none of that. I'm not selling my soul, I'm not doing none of that weird s**t, the rituals and all that s**t that y'all n***as got going on. It's very hard to be in a situation like Drake is going through right now where you're going against the whole thing."

Drake Tory Lanez

For those unaware, Tory Lanez and Drake underwent highs and lows throughout their bond and shared history as Canadian superstars. As the former chased the latter on his come-up, they exchanged some disses and jabs before burying the hatchet, although they continued to roast and clown each other online. Still, that was from a much more friendly perspective. Now, Lanez is Team Drizzy in regards to his current position, and Aubrey Graham is advocating for his brother up North's freedom.

In fact, Drake and Tory Lanez still inspire one another. The latter recently revealed plans to make a new album from prison that would compete with The Boy and The Weeknd, plotting to add another jewel to "the Canadian Big Three's" run. Many fans will disagree with these takes and launch criticisms for other reasons, but at least these two aren't beefing anymore. Say what you will, but we love a reconciliation.

