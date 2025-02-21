Tory Lanez Plans New Prison Album To Compete With Drake And The Weeknd

Tory wants to make sure he's still in the conversation.

Tory Lanez is nothing if not motivated. The rapper is currently serving a decade behind bars, yet has continued to add to his music catalog. He's recorded several EPs and features since being locked up, and regularly communicates with fans via social media. His new announcement may be his biggest to date, though. A Tory Lanez phone call was shared to Instagram on Thursday, and outlined his plans to record and release a full length album in 2025. The rapper even detailed his reason behind the album, and some of the artists who have inspired him.

Tory Lanez claimed that he will be recording the album over the course of three weeks. The implication being that he's yet to get started. It makes sense, though, given the recency of the albums that've led to this announcement. Lanez points to fellow Canadian superstars like Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR and The Weeknd as his points of reference. All three artists dropped albums in the first two months of 2025, and Tory Lanez feels like it's his turn to represent his country. "PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, Drake showed his best work of 2025," Lanez said. "The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025, now it's time for me to come out."

Does Drake Support Tory Lanez?

Lanez seemingly places himself on the same level as Aubrey, Abel and PND. Lanez has collaborated with PARTYNEXTDOOR and The Weeknd on the singles "Leaning" and "Best Friends," respectively. That said, he has been open about his desire to collaborate with them more often. Lanez told Twitter users in 2022 that he has been trying to secure a Drake feature and second Weeknd feature repeatedly over the years. No luck. "Been sending them songs for years … but nah not a single one," he wrote. He tacked on a few laughing emojis, suggesting no hard feelings.

Tory Lanez's relationship with Drake, in particular, has improved in recent years. The latter has shown love to the rapper via social media. He even called for Lanez's prison release during a Christmas stream with Adin Ross. Lanez clearly feels driven to compete and show that he's comparable to the likes of The Weeknd and Drake. Given how much public support he's gotten from the 6 God, fans might even get a collaboration that they've been waiting forever to hear.

