Tory Lanez Gleefully Taunts Meghann Cuniff After She Loses Bet With 50 Cent Over ASAP Rocky Trial

Tory Lanez added plenty of opps to his media list due to the Megan Thee Stallion trial, namely journalist Meghann Cuniff. Her diligent and extensive reporting on that case got her on his bad side, and he won't easily forget that. Moreover, the Canadian artist will make that animosity very clear online. You may know that Cuniff "lost a bet" with 50 Cent over the verdict in ASAP Rocky's assault case. Fif taunted her online over this, which led to an excited Instagram comment from Lanez under the G-Unit mogul's post. "From Tory : GOOF B***H . [crying-laughing emoji]," he reportedly commented.

As for 50 Cent, here's the original bet he made on the matter. "I got ASAP [beating] this case," he wrote on social media earlier this month before Tory Lanez caught wind of it. "I’ll bet 500,000 on it, that boy ASAP Tellie was just trying to get some money. Fool said I was scared for my life so I went back to the scene and picked up the shells. Officer told him hey if you want to get some money go to the hospital. Who want the bet."

ASAP Rocky Verdict

For those unaware, A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in his assault case over allegedly shooting A$AP Relli back in 2021. Whereas 50 Cent thought that this would happen, Meghann Cuniff accepted 50's bet, much to Tory Lanez's present satisfaction. This follows multiple reports from jurors who explained that they simply did not find enough evidence to convict Rocky, although they didn't fully believe everything the defense offered. Nevertheless, it was reportedly a very special moment to witness in court. Whether or not you thought the acquittal would come or not, it was apparently exciting to witness.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez continues to advocate for himself from behind bars and attempt to reverse the conviction against him for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The most recent legal updates on this saga concern the Houston femcee's defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz over coverage of this case. On the other side of that spectrum, you have Lanez's issues with Meghan Cuniff. We'll see if she actually pays 50 Cent over this or if it's all an Internet antic.