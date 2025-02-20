Rihanna Went Behind ASAP Rocky's Back To Support Him At Assault Trial

Rihanna was adamant about attending.

ASAP Rocky didn't want Rihanna to attend any of his court dates for his recent assault trial, but according to his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, the Anti singer couldn't be kept away. Speaking with reporters outside of the courtroom after the jury decided to acquit on Wednesday, Tacopina explained why she was present after he said it would be unlikely to happen prior to the trial.

"He didn't want her there," Tacopina admitted. "He was very protective of her. I was sort of supporting his decision to keep her away. The trial's not about Rihanna. She called me one day and she was like, 'Joe, wild horses aren't going to keep me away, so let him know, I'm coming." Rocky clearly ended up being glad she came, as he leapt into her arms after the verdict was read. Fans on social media are loving the support she showed as well. "Honestly I’m glad Rihanna showed up. It made a difference. Glad Rocky got the support he needed," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "She did right by being there! At the end he was happy to share that moment with her."

Read More: Rihanna Goes Off On Reporter For Asking Insensitive Question Moments After ASAP Rocky's Acquittal

Why Was ASAP Rocky On Trial?

As for Rocky's trial, he stood accused of allegedly firing gunshots at his former friend ASAP Relli during an altercation back in 2021. During the trial, Tacopina argued that Rocky only carried around a prop gun in order to ward off would-be attackers. He faced two counts of assault with a firearm. Had the jury found him guilty, the prosecution was prepared to recommend at least 10 years in prison. In the end, the jury went with a not guilty verdict and Rocky remains a free man.

Shortly after his acquittal, he confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that he was setting his sights back on his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb. It'll be the first full-length project from Rocky since 2018's Testing.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Claims He'll Name Next Son "A$AP Joe" After His Lawyer

