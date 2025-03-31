ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Recalls The Emotional Moment Rihanna Decided To Name Her Next Son After Him

A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Attorney Joe Tacopina speaks as Rakim Mayers (2nd L), aka A$AP Rocky, appears in court during his felony assault trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on February 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon - Pool/Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky ended up being found not guilty on all charges regarding the alleged 2021 shooting involving ASAP Relli.

ASAP Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, reflected on Rihanna's role in the rapper's recent assault trial during a new interview with VladTV. He discussed in particular the moment in which the legendary singer proclaimed that the couple will be naming their next son after him.

Vlad began the topic by mentioning that ASAP Rocky initially told Joe Tacopina that he didn't want Rihanna attending the trial. "He said, 'Look this is my family. This is not their problem. It's not her problem. I'm gonna deal with it,'" Tacopina recalled Rocky saying. "I'm like, 'I know Rock but families are there for each other. It's cool.' He goes, 'Joe, she's Rihanna. I'm protecting her from this. I'm not letting her be here. Let's not even discuss it anymore.' I'm like, 'Dude, you're cool man. No problem.' So I said to the judge that I don't expect her here and I said to the jury that he doesn't want her near this place. I was being honest. Well, Rihanna decided, 'I don't really care what you want Rocky. Joe, I'm coming into that court room.'"

ASAP Rocky's Assault Case

In the highly-publicized assault case, ASAP Rocky's former friend, ASAP Relli, accused him of shooting at him during an altercation back in 2021. Rocky ended up successfully arguing that he only used a prop gun as a warning shot in self-defense. The jury found him not guilty on all charges. Further in the interview, Joe detailed the day the jury read the verdict in court, noting that Rihanna was crying tears of joy. "She gave me the biggest hug, put her head on my chest, and said, 'Joe, thank you for saving my family. Thank you.' She goes, 'I'm naming my next kid ASAP Joe.' And I'm like, 'Okay, you don't have to do that.' She goes, 'No, no, our next kid is ASAP Joe,' and Rocky's like, 'ASAP Joe. ASAP Joe.'"

Looking ahead, ASAP Rocky is now locked in on his upcoming studio album, Don't Be Dumb. He confirmed shortly after the trial's conclusion that the project has returned to being his main focus.

