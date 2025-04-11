Joe Tacopina Reveals ASAP Rocky Recognized Rihanna's Smell In Court

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna may keep their careers to themselves to inspire friendly competition, but they stick to each other like glue in pretty much every other area. DJ Vlad recently sat down with Joe Tacopina for a VladTV interview, who is the defense lawyer who represented Rocky in his assault case earlier this year, which resulted in an acquittal. During the interview (specifically at the 1:02:20 mark of the YouTube video below), the attorney spoke on how the Harlem rapper did not want his Barbadian boo to attend court sessions, something she completely ignored after the third day of the trial. She went almost every day afterwards to support him.

"I commend him," Joe Tacopina said of his client. "He’s like, 'Look, this is my family. This is not their problem. It’s not her problem. I’m going to deal with it.' I’m like, 'I know, Rock, but you know, families are there for each other. It’s cool.' He goes, 'Joe, she’s Rihanna, I’m protecting her from this. I’m not letting her be here. Let’s not even discuss it anymore.'" A$AP Rocky later found out the hard way that not even a million attorneys could stop RiRi, but the specific way in which he found out is just too adorable.

"We’re at the table, and Rocky doesn’t know she’s there, doesn’t know she’s coming," the attorney recounted of Rihanna's support of ASAP Rocky. "But I did, and I just didn’t want to bother him with that, we're just focused. He goes, 'Joe, I smell my girl. It’s weird, man.' 'Yeah, Rocky, you smell your girl ‘cause she’s sitting right behind you.' His eyes go all big. He goes, 'What?' 'She’s here, bro. You weren’t keeping her away.' [...] It made him feel good, obviously, because, you know, she is one of the greatest and biggest celebrities in the world. One of the most well-known people, and she acted like a supportive partner, a mother. Didn’t look for special treatment. And she is such a great woman."