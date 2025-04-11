Joe Tacopina Reveals ASAP Rocky Recognized Rihanna's Smell In Court

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 70 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joe Tacopina ASAP Rocky Recognized Rihanna Smell Hip Hop News
Rihanna sings "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles. Xxx Oscars2023 19295735 Dcb Jpg E Ent Usa Ca. © Jack Gruber/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ASAP Rocky didn't want Rihanna to go to his court dates in his assault trial, but a million Joe Tacopinas couldn't have kept her out.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna may keep their careers to themselves to inspire friendly competition, but they stick to each other like glue in pretty much every other area. DJ Vlad recently sat down with Joe Tacopina for a VladTV interview, who is the defense lawyer who represented Rocky in his assault case earlier this year, which resulted in an acquittal. During the interview (specifically at the 1:02:20 mark of the YouTube video below), the attorney spoke on how the Harlem rapper did not want his Barbadian boo to attend court sessions, something she completely ignored after the third day of the trial. She went almost every day afterwards to support him.

"I commend him," Joe Tacopina said of his client. "He’s like, 'Look, this is my family. This is not their problem. It’s not her problem. I’m going to deal with it.' I’m like, 'I know, Rock, but you know, families are there for each other. It’s cool.' He goes, 'Joe, she’s Rihanna, I’m protecting her from this. I’m not letting her be here. Let’s not even discuss it anymore.'" A$AP Rocky later found out the hard way that not even a million attorneys could stop RiRi, but the specific way in which he found out is just too adorable.

Read More: Rihanna Floors Kai Cenat After Sending Him Sweet DM Mid-Stream

When Is ASAP Rocky's Next Album Dropping?

"We’re at the table, and Rocky doesn’t know she’s there, doesn’t know she’s coming," the attorney recounted of Rihanna's support of ASAP Rocky. "But I did, and I just didn’t want to bother him with that, we're just focused. He goes, 'Joe, I smell my girl. It’s weird, man.' 'Yeah, Rocky, you smell your girl ‘cause she’s sitting right behind you.' His eyes go all big. He goes, 'What?' 'She’s here, bro. You weren’t keeping her away.' [...] It made him feel good, obviously, because, you know, she is one of the greatest and biggest celebrities in the world. One of the most well-known people, and she acted like a supportive partner, a mother. Didn’t look for special treatment. And she is such a great woman."

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have albums to drop with no release date in sight. Now that this assault case is behind them, fans hope they get right back to the booth. No pressure, though. We've waited long enough for greatness, and can wait a while longer.

Read More: 50 Cent Has Shocking Reaction To Diddy Trying To Hire ASAP Rocky’s Lawyer Joe Tacopina

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges Music ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Recalls The Emotional Moment Rihanna Decided To Name Her Next Son After Him 1.5K
Donald Trump Found Liable For Sexual Abuse And Defamation Of E. Jean Carroll Music Joe Tacopina Breaks Silence On Defending Tory Lanez's Lawyer In Case Involving Harvey Weinstein 1.5K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-COURT-A$AP-ROCKY Relationships Rihanna Went Behind ASAP Rocky's Back To Support Him At Assault Trial 2.3K
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Music Rihanna Breaks Silence Amid ASAP Rocky’s Trial To Reveal How She’s Doing 2.7K