ASAP Rocky Hilariously Addresses Questions About His New Album During Paris Fashion Week

Miu Miu: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: ASAP Rocky attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky has been working on his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, "Don't Be Dumb," for years at this point.

ASAP Rocky avoided providing an answer after being asked when fans can expect to hear his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. A reporter brought up the topic while Rocky was in Paris for Fashion Week. "Don't do me like that. Don't make me do that right now. You gon' get me beat up out here. They on my head because of questions like that," he responded while laughing.

Fans weren't finding much humor in the response. "I mean, to be fair, I don’t expect him to give an answer at Paris Fashion Week off a random reporter asking him about it. But we do need answers and that’s what is frustrating," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another remarked: "I'll beat his ass myself if the album isn't on Spotify in the next month."

When Is ASAP Rocky's New Album Dropping?

ASAP Rocky still hasn't confirmed a release date for Don't Be Dumb. He originally told fans to expect the project in August of last year, but delayed the project at the last minute. “LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. IT’S BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. I’M SORRY FOR THE WAIT," he wrote on X at the time. In the months since, he went on trial for a highly-publicized assault case in which he was accused of shooting his former friend, ASAP Relli. He ended up beating the case and the jury declared him not guilty on all charges. After the verdict came in, he confirmed on social media that he was setting his focus back to new music.

As for Paris Fashion Week, Rocky isn't the only rapper at the event making headlines. Ice Spice also shared a snippet of a new track on Instagram on Tuesday while filming herself dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower. She also went viral for suffering a wardrobe malfunction with her dress ripping open at one point.

