Homixide Gang Affiliate Alleges ASAP Rocky Is Blocking Playboi Carti From Dropping Music

Playboi Carti is under ASAP Rocky's AWGE imprint under the Interscope record label, so this isn't too wild of a theory.

ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti are both notorious for not dropping their long-awaited albums yet, representing a near-seven-year wait for the former and a four-year wait for the latter. But according to Homixide Gang affiliate 5unna – the duo under Carti's Opium collective – there might be a connection here. "Asap not letting Carti drop," he tweeted. For those unaware, the Atlanta creative is under the Harlem multi-hyphenate's AWGE imprint, which itself is under Interscope Records. So this isn't as wild of a conspiracy theory as one might assume, although fans are understandably skeptical about it.

After all, Playboi Carti's new album I AM MUSIC has been in the works for years now, and multiple false teases and unfulfilled promises already soured fans' expectations. As for A$AP Rocky, he recently told fans that his new album Don't Be Dumb is done, but that he's tired of giving fans updates about it. He knows that they're desperate and have heard way too many teases to feel particularly hopeful, so he just wants to deliver once and for all. Furthermore, it's more likely than not that other massive factors are affecting both releases here.

Playboi Carti New Album

Still, we can't ignore this power dynamic relating to Playboi Carti, even if similar issues are plaguing A$AP Rocky's new album Don't Be Dumb. Maybe their situations are only comparable from an outside perspective, as they probably have very different individual situations. For example, Carti's higher-ups when it comes to dropping music probably look very different to the figures that Rocky has to answer to. They're all part of the same overall pipeline, but there's only so far that Internet speculation can go before hitting the inevitable brick wall of a lack of public access to specific record deals or label dynamics.

Also, we can't ignore A$AP Rocky's recent assault trial and acquittal, which obviously took up a lot of his time and energy over the past few years. All in all, these theories about Playboi Carti and his new music are not completely unreasonable. Yet both long waits for full-length studio follow-ups make it so that reality is probably much more complicated. We'll see if any concrete information or first-party claims clarify this in the near future...

