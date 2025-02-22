Hitta J3 Claims Playboi Carti Is "Bout 2 Drop" Amidst Billboard Rollout

This corroborates the (literal) signs.

Could it be? Playboi Carti has been crying wolf for a half decade, but the last week has felt different. The rapper has been posting billboards throughout the country, seemingly in anticipation of his album. There was even a billboard that apologized for the seemingly endless delays. Then, on Friday, social media got confirmation the Carti album is coming soon. Hitta J3 took to Twitter in the evening and sent Carti stans into a frenzy by claiming he was "bout 2 drop."

This is not an instance of a rapper being unclear or purposely vague, either. Hitta J3 made it clear he was talking about Carti. "New Carti bout 2 drop," he wrote. The tweet sparked one of two responses from the fans. Some were absolutely electrified by the notion that we could be getting new Playboi Carti music in 2025. Others felt like they have been duped one time too many, and called cap on Hitta's claim. "I'm sure this is real news," one user wrote. Another made an excellent point regarding album news, and the ways in which Playboi Carti himself has made it difficult to get excited. "We don't even believe when carti says he's gonna drop," they tweeted. "Why would we believe someone else?."

Are Hitta J3 And Playboi Carti Friends?

To be fair, Hitta J3 and Playboi Carti are close. The former has detailed his friendship with Carti on podcasts and various interviews over the years. The respect seems to be mutual. When Hitta made headlines for going at Adin Ross during a live stream, Carti liked the post and added a laughing emoji. There's also the aforementioned billboards to consider. It's one thing to have to live and die by Carti's word. It's another when Spotify is commissioning billboards with teaser phrases and potential tracklist titles.

It's gotten so contentious that Polymarket has stepped in to gauge the odds of Playboi Carti dropping an album before the summer. The prediction market claimed that there is a 65% chance that the album I AM MUSIC will drop by June 1st. It's worth noting that the original prediction was 73%, but it dipped after the apology billboard surfaced. We have no idea what's going to happen, but we hope Hitta J3 is right.

