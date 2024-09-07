Playboi Carti Confirms Anticipated "All Red" Music Video Is Coming Soon

He's finally got something cooking.

Playboi Carti is a tough person to pin down. He's become one of the most elusive artists in hip hop, and it's very much by design. The rapper realized that there's strength in keeping fans off balance. And he's proceeded to do just that since the release of his breakout tape Die Lit. Playboi Carti has kept fans on the edge of their seats with regards to his upcoming album, despite failing to provide anything in the way of info or a concrete release date. That said, it looks like the rollout is finally underway. "All Red" is almost here.

It started out as a rumor. There was social media chatter that a music video for the anticipated Playboi Carti song was being shot. Naturally, there was a decent amount of skepticism. Hitta J3 tweeted that he was bringing Carti to a specific location for the "All Red" video shoot the weekend of September 6. It was a claim that wouldn't have gotten much traction, were it not for the fact that Carti himself confirmed it. He reposted the Hitta J3 tweet on his Instagram Story with an excited caption. "5 Suuuuwoooo gang, and if u ain't wit it den u in ah foodchain," he wrote.

Playboi Carti Confirmed The Rumors On His IG Story

This is huge. Playboi Carti has been working on his upcoming album for years, but the last week or so has provided some encouraging signs. The rapper did a cover story with Billboard in which he talked about his nontraditional recording process. It was the sort of story that someone does when they have new music on the way, and it provided a glimmer of hope. Then there was the recent Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Awards.

The rapper was given the first award of his career, somehow, on September 5. His acceptance speech was brief, but he did take time out to pay respect to the late Rich Homie Quan. Playboi Carti has yet to provide a release date or even a proper title for his new album, but the fact that he's shooting a music video for a lead single has fans understandably excited. It truly feels as though the long wait is coming to a close. I Am Music, or whatever the album will be called, is getting closer to release every day. We can't wait to see what the "All Red" music video looks like.