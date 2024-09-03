Playboi Carti Forced To Move After Fans Discovered His Home Address

2019 Governors Ball Festival
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 31: Playboi Carti performs at the 2019 Governors Ball Festival at Randall's Island on June 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
He was understandably frustrated.

Playboi Carti has developed a cult reputation among rap fans. He doesn't release chart-topping singles, but his aesthetic and his mysterious persona has resulted in a level of obsession matched only by Frank Ocean listeners. There are upsides and downsides to this. The former is exemplified by the acclaim that Playboi Carti's music gets. The latter is exemplified by the scrutiny and analysis that even the smallest details in his personal life receive online. Case in point: the rapper had to move when his home address was uncovered by a handful of fans.

Playboi Carti dropped this discomforting tidbit during a recent Billboard profile. He detailed the lengthy process of recording his last album, Whole Lotta Red, and the difficulties that ensued. The anticipation grew so high that fans began to stalk Carti and members of his family. He told the outlet that fans sent flowers to his mom's house. Worse still, he was forced to uproot and move when his own home address leaked online. Most artists would voice frustration with this blatant lack of privacy, but Playboi Carti was adamant that he was still appreciative of those who supported him.

Fans Also Sent Flowers To Playboi Carti's Mother

"I’m very blessed," the rapper asserted. "But it is frustrating because [that’s where] we have to lay our heads." While part of the fan obsession (and frustration) stems from the desire to hear new music, Carti refuses to rush his process. The rapper has been working on his third studio album for four years, and he has yet to announce a proper release date. Erin Larsen, the manager of Playboi Carti's Opium label, was fully supportive of Carti's process and maintaining his privacy while doing so.

"He’s giving people his absolute best," Larsen told the outlet. "Things that he wants to put his stamp on. It delays the process. You don’t want to see the Mona Lisa in an art museum before it is a finished piece of work." The Billboard profile is a sign that Playboi Carti's album is impending, but the mystery around it remains intact. Repercussions be damned, the rapper is going to keep the fans waiting until he is ready.

