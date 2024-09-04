Playboi Carti Pressured By NBA Team To Drop His Album

Everyone wants Carti to drop.

Playboi Carti is an artist who has built an entire brand for himself by being mysterious. Overall, this has caused a lot of strife within his fanbase. Whenever he does speak out, fans treat it like Big Foot has just been proven to be real. However, more often than not, Carti leaves his fans completely and utterly confused. This is because he is constantly making promises he has no intention of keeping. Over the last year, he has consistently teased his new album I Am Music. In fact, he has released six singles since November. Despite this, there is no album release date in sight.

Interestingly enough, Carti just did a cover story with Billboard where it was revealed that he would, in fact, be dropping this year. We will just have to wait and see. As for his social media activity, Carti has been posting new outfits on his Opium burner account. In one of these outfits, Carti can be seen wearing an Orlando Magic jersey with Penny Hardaway's name and number on the back. This subsequently got the attention of the magic, who took to Twitter to say what we are all thinking.

Playboi Carti Told To Hurry Up

"Drop the album," they wrote matter-of-factly. The person running the account must be a huge Playboi Carti fan. A frustrated one at that. Having said that, Carti's new sound is something that should excite fans quite a bit. His six singles, starting with "UR THE MOON" have proven to be extremely popular. However, fans are now unsure if those songs will even be an indication of his album's sound. We will just have to trust the process and see.

Let us know what you think about Playboi Carti and his constant album delays, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Carti will actually drop his album at some point this year? Or do you think we will end up having to wait until 2025?