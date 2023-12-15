Playboi Carti Names Offset In New Snippet And Confuses Fans

Playboi Carti is set to drop a new album next month. Overall, fans are excited for this album to finally make its way to streaming. However, no one really knows what the release date is going to be. All we know is that DJ Akademiks has this pegged for January. Carti could decide to change his mind, or the album could even be scrapped should there be some sort of mass leak. Either way, this is going to be very interesting to watch play out. His fans have waited a long time, and fans just want consistency.

Last night, Carti actually released a new song. This new track is called "2024" and there is a real belief that it was one of his best songs despite being out for less than 24 hours. At the end of the day, there is a real appetite for deep voice Carti, and that's what he is serving up. On his Opium finsta, Carti actually previewed another snippet. In the video below, he can be seen with Ken Carson as well as Destroy Lonely. They are vibing out and seem to be having a great time together.

Playboi Carti With His Opium Artists

The track appears to have a great energy to it as Carti shows off more of his deep voice. However, fans did notice that he mentions rapper Offset at one point in the song. Interestingly enough, fans don't really know if he meant it in a good way or a bad way. No matter what, Offset seems to approve as he reposted the clip on IG. At this point, it seems like everyone in the industry just wants Carti to drop. We have to agree with the sentiment, as his new stuff sounds really sharp and extremely fresh.

