There are few interviewers in music more beloved than Nardwuar. He’s gone viral dozens of times for hilarious interview moments with rappers. Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Rocky, and Tyler, The Creator have all had their minds blown by the detailed research Nardwuar does before his interviews. This time around it was Nardwuar getting interviewed and he was asked about what his dream interviews would be. He lists three people in his answer starting with Barack Obama and Paul McCartney. Alongside those two legends, he completes his dream list with rapper Playboi Carti.

The statement comes just a few weeks after Carti “subbed” Nardwuar. After leaving his Summer Smash show last month, Carti was chased down the street by fans trying to get a glimpse of the rapper. But before he could even make it out a different fan tried to talk with him, Nardwuar. A video that went viral shows Carti in his car ignoring the interviewer’s questions while his security holds him back. In the wake of the clip, Carti realized just how beloved Nardwuar is online when fans bashed him for ignoring the loveable interviewer.

Nardwuar’s Dream Interviews

Of course, Playboi Carti isn’t the only rapper who’s been making headlines with Nardwuar recently. One of his most beloved interviews was when he sat down with Lil Uzi Vert in 2018 and the pair recently reunited. Firstly an adorable video hit the internet of the two of them embracing and being extremely happy to see each other. In a subsequently released video Lil Uzi invites Nardwuar over to their house and offers to teach him how to play Call Of Duty.

The hilarious and occasionally mysterious interviewer is loved by many rappers. He was at Summer Smash in the first place as a guest of rapper Ski Mask The Slump God. Fans lit up with cheers when they realized who was on stage with him. A subsequent video of the pair together on stage went viral in the days following. What do you think of Nardwuar listing Playboi Carti as a dream interview subject? Let us know in the comment section below.

