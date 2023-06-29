Lil Uzi Vert is going to be dropping their new album The Pink Tape at Midnight. Fans are extremely excited about this, and rightfully so. Overall, this is an album that has been anticipated for years. It has been over three years since the release of Eternal Atake, and fans are hopeful that Uzi comes through with yet another classic. Moreover, Uzi got to show off the album a few nights ago at a special release party. They were able to bring out all of the stars, and there is a real sense that an incredible body of work is on the horizon.

In the midst of all of this, Nardwuar has been teasing a new interview with Lil Uzi Vert. Although Uzi has run away from Nardwuar at times, it is clear that they have a ton of respect for the interviewer. This was made evident in some of the promotional videos for the interview in which Uzi was happy to see Nardwuar after so many years. This subsequently led to a ton of anticipation. Well, on Thursday morning, Nardwuar dropped the interview for everyone to see.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert And Trippie Redd Link Up At “Pink Tape” Party

Lil Uzi Vert At Summer Smash

For the most part, this interview was really some epic fan service. We got to see Nardwuar provide Uzi with plenty of amazing gifts that reference previous interviews. Overall, gift-giving has always been a huge part of what Nardwuar does. Although there have been rumors about what this all entails, it is clear that Uzi was feeling the new gear. Ultimately, it was a wholesome time for everyone involved.

Now, fans can start counting down the hours until The Pink Tape drops. It is set to be released at midnight, so that is over 15 hours away. We have waited this long for it, so we can certainly wait just a few more hours. Let us know your expectations for the project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

Read More: Trick Daddy Defends JT After Lil Uzi Vert Incident At BET Awards