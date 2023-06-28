Lil Uzi Vert and JT made headlines at the BET Awards recently. Overall, this is due to the fact that JT threw her phone at Uzi near the end of the show. Ultimately, it was quite the scene, with many claiming that it all had to do with Ice Spice. However, since that time, the Ice Spice rumors have since been cleared up. Now, many are wondering where Uzi and JT will go from here. Some claimed that the two had broken up. Although, based on the information below, it is clear that they are still together.

On Friday, Lil Uzi Vert will be dropping The Pink Tape. Fans are very excited to finally get to hear this project. So far, we have only gotten one single in the form of “Just Wanna Rock.” That said, there are supposed to be 26 tracks on this album, which means a ton of fresh new songs are on the horizon. Additionally, to celebrate the album, Uzi held a “Pink Tape” prom on Tuesday night. In the clips below, you can see that JT was actually in attendance.

Lil Uzi Vert & JT Together Again

Moreover, JT and Uzi were dancing together as various songs from the album played for all to hear. Artists like Lil Baby and Trippie Redd were in attendance at the party, which was definitely nice to see. At this point, all sorts of rumors are floating around in regard to who will be featured. Baby Keem, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott are all part of those rumors. However, nothing has actually been 100 percent confirmed.

Over the next 48 hours, the hype for The Pink Tape will remain palpable. Hopefully, Uzi can live up to those lofty expectations. Let us know who you want to hear on the album, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

