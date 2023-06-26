A$AP Rocky is undoubtedly one of the most stylish hip-hop artists out there, but plenty of people are coming fro his throne. One of the rappers closest to that title is Lil Uzi Vert, who recently declared that they dress better than Rocky during an interview at this year’s BET Awards. However, the 27-year-old still gave the New York MC his flowers for influencing their drip and helping them out in that regard. During their conversation with Billboard on the red carpet, Uzi answered some questions on which other artists have inspired them the most throughout their career. Furthermore, their answer gave credit in the realms of both fashion and music to three names in particular.

“Mike Jones really helped me be not repetitive in a bad way…” Lil Uzi Vert started off his remarks. “Kendrick [Lamar] helped me with my flow, [and] ASAP Rocky helped me with my clothes. I’m flyer than ASAP Rocky nowadays. He can’t touch me nowadays… he know I got them pieces in the corner, but shoutout to Flacko, though.” We’ll see if we get a response from the 34-year-old anytime soon.

Lil Uzi Vert Shouts Out (And Steps Over) A$AP Rocky

Lil Uzi Vert claims he's a better dressed rapper than A$AP Rocky https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr



🎥: @billboard pic.twitter.com/x45VWiEu0U — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 26, 2023

Regardless of that debate, the Philly star has a huge week to look forward to, as they confirmed that their highly anticipated album Pink Tape (sometimes referred to as The Pink Tape rather than how it appears on streaming) will release this week on Friday (June 30). Not only that, but Lil Uzi Vert’s new project appears to contain 26 tracks. It will be their longest project to date based on the pure size of the tracklist, which obviously suggests a long runtimes well. In addition, Uzi also seemingly changed the album on Apple Music from the original.

The cover for Lil Uzi Vert’s 'Pink Tape' has officially changed on Apple Music 💕 https://t.co/1lBymIfJhd pic.twitter.com/tJlJ8eCYWg — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 27, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape’ will be 26 SONGS LONG



Just Wanna Rock will be the 15th track on the album pic.twitter.com/hplKPEe3uv — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) June 26, 2023

With all this in mind, Pink Tape is becoming the most hyped hip-hop album release so far this year. Of course, there’s heavy competition in Travis Scott’s UTOPIA and Young Thug’s surprise drop BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. Nevertheless, we’re beyond excited to see how all these albums age when we look back at 2023. The same could be said for Rocky and Uzi’s respective styles. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Uzi Vert.

