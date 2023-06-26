Lil Uzi Vert has had a very interesting 24 hours. Of course, it all started when they performed at the BET Awards. During their performance, they played “Just Wanna Rock,” as well as a brand-new song that had never been heard before. Additionally, Uzi got into a huge argument with JT that had the entire internet talking. For the most part, people assumed it had to do with Ice Spice. However, that turned out to not be the case. Either way, it was a wild few hours for Uzi who was in all of the headlines.

However, this afternoon, they are making headlines for a completely different set of reasons. This is because their website updated to reflect that The Pink Tape is dropping this Friday. Overall, this came as a big shock to people. While June seemed like a likely time for the album to be released, no one actually thought that Uzi would make good on their promise. Well, they have and they even have the cover art to make it that much more real.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Teases “The Pink Tape” Cover Art, Potential Collabs With Playboi Carti & Ken Carson

Lil Uzi Vert x Gibson Hazard

Additionally, Lil Uzi Vert teamed up with Gibson Hazard for a brand-new trailer for the album. As you can see above, this trailer is wild and has all sorts of amazing aesthetics and editing tricks. Hazard has been at it for a long time, and it’s cool to see Hazard work with an artist like Uzi in this capacity. The Pink Tape is going to be a huge moment for hip-hop, and fans are ready. Hopefully, we get to see that tracklist, very soon.

Overall, it has been over three years since Lil Uzi Vert delivered Eternal Atake. Having said that, there are some very high expectations right now. Only time will tell whether or not they can meet those expectations. Let us know which features you hope to see, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Ice Spice Includes Lil Uzi Vert In BET Awards Photo Dump