Lil Uzi Vert has recently taken to social media to tease potential cover art for The Pink Tape. They shared what could be the album’s cover in an Instagram story last night, leaving fans to speculate. The artist additionally shared some photos of Playboi Carti and Ken Carson, leading viewers to think that they could be featured on the highly-anticipated upcoming LP.

Lil Uzi Vert recently claimed that fans can expect to hear The Pink Tape sometime later this month. Some speculate that it could arrive on June 23, National Pink Day. The artist says, “I can’t hold off no more,” adding that they’ll go to the greatest of lengths to provide fans with the LP. “You know me, I’m crazy,” they said, “Even if I have to drop it myself, it’s coming out at the end of the month.” Although no official release date has been confirmed, Lil Uzi Vert’s fans are eagerly awaiting their latest offering.

Lil Uzi Vert Hints At Possible Collabs

Earlier this week, the artist hopped on Instagram Live to further hype the new album, previewing some unreleased music. DJ Akademiks also recently revealed that Travis Scott is set to be featured on The Pink Tape, describing the collaboration as “fire.” They’re keeping the project under wraps for now, however, by wearing a USB around their neck.

Lil Uzi Vert has also shared that they were sober throughout the recording process of the new album. “It was challenging at first. But then after probably after a month, I got used to it,” Uzi told TMZ. “I thought that my creative process wasn’t going to be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more. It was the same. Even better. Because I could think more clear and I could actually, like, instead of my words slurring, which is kinda of cool, everything made sense. I didn’t just make random music. How can I say? I didn’t play off the beat. I actually made song with topics this time.”

