Kid Cudi is gearing up to put on another music festival this year. It will be the second year of the artist’s Moon Man’s Landing festival. Last year, the inaugural Moon Man’s Landing festival faced some controversy. It all began when Kid Cudi removed producer Mike Dean from the lineup. Dean took to social media to express his disappointment, suggesting that he was removed due to jealousy. “Dickhead canceled me just from jealousy. Just because I was on tour with The Weeknd,” he wrote. “Also there’s more people in a half full stadium when I play than when Mid plays the small arenas,” the producer said. Despite the incident, Dean continued to work on his own projects and dismissed the situation as “baby kid baby sh*t.”

Mike Dean is known for his work with artists like Kanye West and Travis Scott. He had been touring with The Weeknd at the time. He further criticized Kid Cudi on Twitter as time went on. This included responding to Cudi’s fans who defended him and claimed that Cudi was a better producer. “That’s hilarious. I’m done,” Dean said. “Hahahah. Dude can’t produce his way out of a wet paper sack.” Dean even entered Cudi’s Twitter mentions to assert his contribution to one of Cudi’s songs.

Cudi Moves Past The Drama

MOON MAN'S LANDING 2023 BABY 🚀👾☄️🛰️👩🏾‍🚀👽 PRE SALE 👉🏾 https://t.co/ehBVKfJARj pic.twitter.com/Qs4Jgw2udR — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) June 14, 2023

Kid Cudi has moved beyond the drama of last year. Despite the previous tension, the focus now is on the upcoming Moon Man’s Landing festival. Fans are eagerly anticipating the event. Earlier today, Kid Cudi announced the diverse lineup of artists set to perform. The artist took to Twitter post the flyer for the event, which features a blue and purple space-age illustration. Fans will no doubt be delighted by the artists that have been announced for the festival.

The lineup for Cudi’s second annual Moon Man’s Landing festival will feature Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, and more. The intergalactic event is scheduled to take place on August 19 in Cleveland, OH. On his Twitter post, Kid Cudi encouraged fans to check out the lineup and pre-sale tickets on the festival’s website. Tickets will officially go on sale on June 21. Will you be checking out the event? Be sure to sound off in the comments below to let us know!