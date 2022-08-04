Moon Man's Landing Festival
- MusicKid Cudi Cancels Moon Man's Landing Festival Weeks After Its AnnouncementKid Cudi says he'll be bringing the festival back in 2024. By Aron A.
- MusicKid Cudi Announces Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray For Moon Man's Landing 2023Cudi has announced the lineup of the second annual Moon Man's Landing.By Noah Grant
- MusicKid Cudi Proclaims He's "The Most Hated Man In Hip-Hop Right Now"Kid Cudi responds to the recent ire directed towards him.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureMike Dean Disses Kid Cudi After Being Removed From Festival Lineup: "MID CUDI"Instead of involving himself with the slander, Cudi wrote, "The devil [trying] y'all, but not today or ever again!!"By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMike Dean Says "Someone Cancelled" His Appearance At Kid Cudi's Festival: "Immature"Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival kicks off in Cleveland this September, and Dean is angered about no longer being on the lineup.By Erika Marie