Kid Cudi won’t be hosting his inaugural Moon Man’s Landing Festival this year, unfortunately. The Cleveland-born rapper announced that he would be hosting his first-ever festival in his hometown. However, he’s faced a few setbacks in his attempt to set up shop. The rapper shared a statement on Twitter where he sadly informed fans of the news. “Got some bad news Im gonna have to cancel Moon Man’s Landing this year. I know u guys wanted an outdoor festival, and so did I, but the city wouldnt approve it,” he explained.

The “Porsche Topless” rapper then said that his attempt to host the Moon Man’s Landing Festival at an arena was met with further pushback from his fanbase. So, instead of trying to rush to host an event that would’ve likely crumbled due to rushed planning, Kid Cudi said that the festival will return next year. “And instead of cancelling the whole thing I decided to have it at the arena because I still wanted to bring something cool to the city, but I know u guys werent feelin it. Dont even trip!! Heres the good news. Im bringing the fest back next year, hopefully w some of the same line up and it will be in an outdoor venue,” he added.

Read More: Kid Cudi Claims Playboi Carti “Won’t” Clear Feature For “Solo Dolo IV”

Kid Cudi Postpones Festival Until 2023

Although the City of Cleveland wouldn’t approve of the festival and fans were reluctant to attend a festival at an arena, Kid Cudi remains optimistic. He explained that he’ll likely have to host the Moon Man’s Landing festival an hour outside of Cleveland. “I doubt the city will approve anything in the city, but Moon Man’s Landing is not dead! And we will find a better place for u all to have an epic time at,” he said.

Besides the upcoming festival, Kid Cudi is currently working on his forthcoming album, Insano. He hasn’t provided much information regarding the tracklist or the release date. Nonetheless, he feels that the project will be “the album of the year,” as he told fans on Instagram Live in March. Most recently, he backtracked on statements made to Zane Lowe about the project being his final opus before retiring. We’ll provide you with more information regarding the project and Moon Man’s Landing Festival.

Read More: Kid Cudi To Star In And Produce New Zombie Movie