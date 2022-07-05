cancelled
- MusicLil Yachty Concert Shut Down After Five Songs Over Safety ConcernsFans refused to leave the mosh pit.By Ben Mock
- TechElon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg Fight Remains In Limbo, "Zuck Declined," Tesla CEO SaysElon says he even offered to fight the Meta CEO in his backyard Octagon, but was ultimately declined.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCarlee Russell's Ex-Boyfriend No Longer Hosting "Search & Rescue" Club Event In Hopes Of Finding LoveNow that he's moved on from Carlee, Thomar is ready for love again. Unfortunately, his attorney seems to be holding him back.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Baby Drops Multiple Stops From It's Only Us TourIt's more bad news for Lil Baby.By Ben Mock
- MusicKid Cudi Cancels Moon Man's Landing Festival Weeks After Its AnnouncementKid Cudi says he'll be bringing the festival back in 2024. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Cancels Atlanta Concert Less Than 24 Hours Before, Fans ReactWeezy hasn't clarified why his show was abruptly postponed, but he did clarify that it will be rescheduled.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearJonathan Majors' Met Gala Plans Cancelled, Actor And Valentino "Mutually Agreed" He Shouldn't AttendIt was also announced on Monday (April 17) that the "Creed III" actor has parted ways with his management team amid facing domestic abuse allegations.By Hayley Hynes
- TechFrank Ocean's Coachella Live Stream Seemingly Cancelled, Twitter ReactsMany spent the weekend waiting for the "Blond" artist's grand finale, but ultimately won't be able to tune in at home for unknown reasons.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRolling Loud Will Not Return To New York In 2023While it's not like the festival never had bumps, this caught many by surprise and will likely disappoint many East Coast rap fans.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYung Miami Hints At Cancelling "Caresha Please" Podcast: "N*ggas Scared Of The Smoke"Celebrities who have appeared on the City Girl's Revolt TV show include Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion, and JT.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMargot Robbie "Pirates" Movie No Longer Happening At Disney, Actress SaysThe blonde beauty spoke with "Vanity Fair" about any of her recent career endeavours.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureOG Ron C Joins Kid Capri In Calling Out Wiz Khalifa: "ENUFF IS ENUFF"Bootleg Kev came to Khalifa's defence, but OG Ron C didn't want to hear it.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDaBaby Says He Charges $200K Per Club Appearance, Reveals Burger King Meal Fell Through Due To DramaThe controversial rapper confirmed that Dua Lipa's "Levitating (Remix)" is the feature he collected the biggest bag on.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian, Katy Perry, & More "Cancel" Fourth Of July Amid Roe V. Wade Overturning"4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women."By Hayley Hynes