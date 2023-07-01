Lil Baby has removed several concerts from his upcoming It’s Only Us North American tour. At the time of writing, shows have been canceled in Denver, Indianapolis, Louisville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, and Salt Lake City. The tour is scheduled to begin in Houston on July 26. Furthermore, it will run until a closing show in Sunrise, Florida on September 22.

No official reason has been given for the cancellations at the time of writing. However, it is believed that poor ticket sales may be the reason for the decision. This is different from Beyoncé’s cancellation of a show in Pittsburgh on her Renaissance World Tour. That came as a result of “scheduling and production issues.” The ticket sales theory is further supported by reports that some shows, such as one in Memphis, have non-resale tickets being advertised for as low as $200.

Latest Obstacle For Lil Baby

Of course, Lil Baby just can’t catch a break right now. Last people, were very upset with the rapper. During Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party, a photo emerged of Lil Baby enjoying a group hug with a couple of dudes. The internet got very weird about this, saying things like “It’s normalizing the gay agenda”. 50 Cent even got in on the action, proclaiming that he was very confused and upset. This reaction was about a picture of a consensual hug that he was not involved in. Boosie Badazz later took some subtweet potshots at Fif over his outrage.

For his part, Lil Baby went all in on “huggate”, posting from Rubin’s private jet, where he loudly promised Meek Mill and others “drunken hugs in Vegas”. Not to editorialize too much but there is nothing wrong with dudes hugging dudes. You are more than welcome to not hug the dudes in your life. However, if your anti-dude hugging is strong that you have to object to other dudes hugging their dudes, that sounds like a you problem. Regardless, the cancelation of nearly 10 shows on his tour is yet another thing that’s going wrong for the rapper right now.

