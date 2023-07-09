Lil Baby and Michael Rubin are the Internet’s new best friends after a picture of them “drunk hugging” at his white party went viral. In fact, they took multiple pictures of note, such as when Rubin hugged Baby from behind and when two other guys sandwiched the rapper. It made for a pretty cheeky and funny moment that of course inspired a lot of memes and comments online talking about it. Clearly all the people involved noticed, and they happened to be on a private jet when they really started talking about it. Moreover, the Fanatics mogul and the It’s Only Me MC joked around with the pics on a private jet with Meek Mill.

“Drunken hugs coming in Vegas tonight!” Michael Rubin wrote on his Instagram Story, possibly referring to UFC 290. “Quit making fun of me, when I’m drunk, you’re gonna get a mother drunken hug tonight,” he told Lil Baby, who was laughing hysterically while looking at his phone. Also, he told the Philly native that he was getting a drunken hug too, which he hilariously protested against with a couple of “Nooooooo”s. On his own IG, Baby posted another video of Mike threatening to hug him and actually exposed the person who took them in jest, who rode around with them in the air.

Lil Baby, Meek Mill & Michael Rubin Flying Private

Sure, not everyone liked these new viral pictures, but you can’t deny that they at least had a lot of fun. For example, 50 Cent recently reacted to these new images on Instagram, and we don’t know if he has a real issue with this or just a case of FOMO. “Da f**k is going on here,” he captioned. “Get the f**k off my young [ninja emoji] WTF!” However, Michael Rubin had a much more wholesome and appreciative take on his white party that included Lil Baby, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and many others.

“A big thanks to everyone who joined us,” he wrote about his 4th of July party. “Hope you’re hurting less than I am today. In all seriousness, it’s an honor and a privilege to bring together so many amazing people each year.” For more news and the latest updates on Lil Baby and Michael Rubin, come back to HNHH.

