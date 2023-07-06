Athletes, musicians, and other celebrities assembled in the Hamptons for the 4th of July. The star-studded bash was being thrown by Michael Rubin, the billionaire CEO of sports merchandiser Fanatics. It’s the third year that Rubin and his partner Camille Fischel have thrown a White Party for the 4th of July. There was a rooftop dance floor and contemporary art galore. Meanwhile, Lori Harvey filmed an impromptu TikTok fashion show in the kitchen. The food was top-of-the-line, including pizzas from Mark Iacono. Meanwhile, celebrity liquors could be spotted on every surface.

Entertainment was provided by Usher and Ne-Yo, while Travis Scott and Jack Harlow served as DJs for the rest of the night. Finally, the night was closed out by a fireworks show courtesy of Grucci, the family behind the Macy’s 4th of July show. However, one person who wasn’t there was Stephen A. Smith. Furthermore, the ESPN veteran seemed pretty upset about not getting an invite. He addressed the snub on a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show.

Smith Complains About White Party Snub

We got a little beef for the White Party snub @michaelrubin! pic.twitter.com/U9bknYwsRs — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 6, 2023

“I got a little beef with my man, Michael Rubin,” Smith began. “You know, there was this little shindig in the Hamptons, a star-studded event in the Hamptons. I’m seeing Beyoncé and Jay-Z there. I’m seeing J.Lo there….I mean the list goes on and on. I see…I see the outfit on Kim [Kardashian]…I see the fellas there. Micah Parsons, James Harden was there. Joel Embiid was there. Jayson Tatum was there. Tobias Harris was there. You know, Tom Brady was there. Michael Rubin, I got no invite man. It’s a’ight though. Thought I was your homie. Now you act like you don’t even know me.”

He continued. “I understand, Michael Rubin. I understand, alright? Looked like a good time. I don’t know who looked the greatest. No one ever looks better than Beyoncé to me, just so you know. But J.Lo is right there. Kim Kardashian is right there. You got to give credit where credit is due. You know, I heard Taylor Rooks was there. She in this industry, she’s in the sports industry. How Taylor Rooks get invited but I don’t get an invite? Well, we know the answer as to why, is that I don’t look like Taylor Rooks.” However, Smith saved what could be construed as an egregiously sexist comment about the TNT/Bleacher Report personality by saying she has a “bright future in the industry.”

