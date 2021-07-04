Fourth of July
- MusicLil Wayne Thanks GloRilla For Being The Only Person Who Greeted Him At The White PartyLil Wayne had a whole lot of friends at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash, but it seems like GloRilla was the one that mattered most.ByGabriel Bras Nevares17.2K Views
- SportsCam'ron Dresses Like OJ Simpson For Fourth Of July CelebrationCam went all out.ByElias Andrews2.4K Views
- RelationshipsSummer Walker & Her New Man Let Their Love Sparkle Like Fourth Of July Fireworks On IGSummer made her and Coop's relationship official back in April. ByZachary Horvath1.5K Views
- Pop CultureTravis Scott & Jake Paul Link Up & Get Wild At Michael Rubin's White PartyThere were way too many celebrities at Michael Rubin's bash to name, but Travis Scott and Jake Paul's link-up drew some laughs online.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.8K Views
- SportsStephen A Smith Blasts Michael Rubin For White Party SnubStephen A REALLY wanted to spend his 4th of July in the Hamptons.ByBen Mock2.9K Views
- Pop CultureHighland Park Suspect Robert Crimo Wore Women's Clothing To Blend In After Deadly ShootingRobert Crimo has not yet been officially charged in connection with the tragedy, though that's expected to be addressed later today.ByHayley Hynes3.3K Views
- Politics2 Cops Shot During Fourth Of July Fireworks Show In PhiladelphiaBoth the officers were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and have since been released.ByHayley Hynes1.6K Views
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian, Katy Perry, & More "Cancel" Fourth Of July Amid Roe V. Wade Overturning"4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women."ByHayley Hynes2.7K Views
- Pop CultureQuavo Hangs With Jay-Z, Bobby Shmurda, Uzi & More At Michael Rubin's PartyThe Migos rapper clearly had himself a good time at Michael Rubin's all-white attire party.ByEJ Panaligan3.5K Views
- MusicJay-Z, Diddy, Saweetie, The Game & More Show Out For 4th Of JulyThe stars were most definitely outside for Fourth of July. ByTaya Coates30.6K Views
- MusicJT & Beyonce Had A Bonding Moment At Fourth Of July PartyAll we can hope for is a "Twerkulator" remix.ByYoni Yardeni6.5K Views
- MusicDiddy Celebrates The Fourth Of July With Drake, French Montana, Conway & MoreThe stars were out as the fireworks were too.ByYoni Yardeni47.8K Views
- Pop CultureBarack Obama Pens Heartfelt Post For 4th of July & Malia's BirthdayBarack Obama celebrates the Fourth of July in tandem with his eldest daughter's 23rd birthday.ByJoshua Robinson881 Views