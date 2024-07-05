Cam'ron Dresses Like OJ Simpson For Fourth Of July Celebration

Hip Hop 50 Live
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Cam'ron performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Cam went all out.

Cam'ron is no stranger to controversy. His career has been littered with bold actions and statements, and Fourth of July proved to be a textbook example. The rapper attended a Fourth of July costume party in Las Vegas, and dressed up as none other than OJ Simpson. Cam'ron went the whole nine yards with the costume, too. He donned a complete football uniform, complete with helmet and Simpson's name on the back of the jersey. Cam even posted a video of him wearing the outfit on Instagram.

"OJ was here!!!! Happy INDEPENDENCE DAY," he wrote in the caption. "This ain’t really Our holiday.. But it Feels good not to have to answer to nobody!! #FreeN**ga #IIWII." Anybody familiar with Cam'ron and Mase's podcast It Is What It Is knows that the rapper was very close to OJ Simpson. The latter regularly appeared on the podcast to provide sports takes and make general small talk. Simpson's death in April hit both Cam'ron and Mase hard. The duo even reflected on Simpson's legacy during an episode of the podcast.

Cam'ron Donned OJ's Football Uniform In Las Vegas

Cam'ron made it very clear that he came to look upon OJ like a member of his family. "I just wanna say it was great working with OJ," he noted. "He’ll truly be missed and I love him like a real, real uncle so I’m really sorry this happened. At the end of the day, I’m glad that we did get to spend the last few months with him." Cam'ron and Mase's decision to have Simpson on the podcast, despite his controversial past, was criticized by many. Both rappers defended Simpson publicly, and asserted that he was found not guilty of the crimes he was accused of back in 1995.

Cam'ron, in particular, claimed that he did not think Simpson was a criminal. If he did, he would have not had him on the podcast. "Look, if he was guilty we wouldn’t have him on the show," the rapper explained to Complex. He then posited that the continued criticisms of Simpson was due to his race. "Y’all want to keep convicting an innocent man. He’s innocent. If it was somebody else whiter, y’all would say 'oh he’s innocent.'"

