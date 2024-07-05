Cam'ron Dresses Like OJ Simpson For Fourth Of July Celebration

Cam went all out.

Cam'ron is no stranger to controversy. His career has been littered with bold actions and statements, and Fourth of July proved to be a textbook example. The rapper attended a Fourth of July costume party in Las Vegas, and dressed up as none other than OJ Simpson. Cam'ron went the whole nine yards with the costume, too. He donned a complete football uniform, complete with helmet and Simpson's name on the back of the jersey. Cam even posted a video of him wearing the outfit on Instagram.

"OJ was here!!!! Happy INDEPENDENCE DAY," he wrote in the caption. "This ain’t really Our holiday.. But it Feels good not to have to answer to nobody!! #FreeN**ga #IIWII." Anybody familiar with Cam'ron and Mase's podcast It Is What It Is knows that the rapper was very close to OJ Simpson. The latter regularly appeared on the podcast to provide sports takes and make general small talk. Simpson's death in April hit both Cam'ron and Mase hard. The duo even reflected on Simpson's legacy during an episode of the podcast.

Cam'ron made it very clear that he came to look upon OJ like a member of his family. "I just wanna say it was great working with OJ," he noted. "He’ll truly be missed and I love him like a real, real uncle so I’m really sorry this happened. At the end of the day, I’m glad that we did get to spend the last few months with him." Cam'ron and Mase's decision to have Simpson on the podcast, despite his controversial past, was criticized by many. Both rappers defended Simpson publicly, and asserted that he was found not guilty of the crimes he was accused of back in 1995.