Cam'ron Claims Jay-Z Loves Money More Than Hip-Hop Culture

BYDanilo Castro950 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded - New Orleans, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 03: Cam'ron performs live during Legendz of the Streetz Tour at Smoothie King Center on February 03, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)
Cam is the latest to criticize Hov.

Jay-Z decided to pay tribute to another G.O.A.T. last week. He performed "Public Service Announcement" during Tom Brady’s Patriot Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and was shown love by the ex-quarterback in return. Other high-profile celebrities were less than thrilled with Jay’s decision, however. Some criticized him for taking such a low level role in Brady’s ceremony. Others, like Cam’ron, went as far as to suggest that Jay-Z is indifferent to the hip-hop culture he helped popularize.

Cam’ron made this bold claim during a June 18 episode of his podcast, It Is What It Is. The Harlem rapper posited that Jay-Z does "not love" hip-hop the way that fans think he does. "I think he likes hip-hop a lot," Cam explained. "I think he likes money more, and opportunities to take his brand to the next level." He alluded to the Hip Hop 50 concerts that took place in 2023, and the fact that Jay-Z did not participate in the celebration. "As far as Hip Hop 50 is concerned, I don’t think he loves it," the rapper added. "As much as somebody like Nas loves it."

Read More: 50 Cent Brings Out Former Foe Cam'ron For Las Vegas Concert

Cam'ron Appreciates Jay-Z's Business Acumen

The conversation stemmed from an Antonio Brown tweet criticizing Jay’s decision. Brown, a former teammate of Tom Brady’s, was much more blunt. He voiced disappointment in the "Empire State of Mind" rapper for choosing an induction ceremony over a concert that would have been attended by adoring fans. "Jay didn’t perform at any Hip Hop 50 concerts last year," AB wrote. "Where the fans would’ve known every word to his songs. But he makes time to get ignored by rich folks smh." Cam’ron has a more level-headed approach to the situation, and pointed out that Jay-Z may have performed with a greater purpose in mind.

"Sometimes you do something for somebody so they can do something for you," Cam’ron asserted. "A favor for a favor." The Dipset leader also gave Jay the benefit of the doubt, reminding viewers what Jay has done for the commercial appeal of the genre. "Jay-Z’s saying, 'Nah we need to take this somewhere else,'" Cam added. "Let’s start getting our culture at halftime at the Super Bowl. You have to think about business as well." It is the music business, after all.

Read More: Cam'ron Flees New York Amid City's "Disgusting" Rat Problem

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
Friday's At Red Martini Hosted By Antonio BrownMusicAntonio Brown Criticizes Jay-Z For Performing At Tom Brady Ceremony6.4K
JAY-Z At Webster HallMusicDJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle4.5K
Music5 Hip-Hop Power Struggles14.8K
Cam'ron on the Set of "Down and Out" Music Video - April 21, 2005MusicCam'ron Reveals What Caused His Beef With Nas & 50 Cent8.1K