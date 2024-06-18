Cam'ron Claims Jay-Z Loves Money More Than Hip-Hop Culture

Cam is the latest to criticize Hov.

Jay-Z decided to pay tribute to another G.O.A.T. last week. He performed "Public Service Announcement" during Tom Brady’s Patriot Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and was shown love by the ex-quarterback in return. Other high-profile celebrities were less than thrilled with Jay’s decision, however. Some criticized him for taking such a low level role in Brady’s ceremony. Others, like Cam’ron, went as far as to suggest that Jay-Z is indifferent to the hip-hop culture he helped popularize.

Cam’ron made this bold claim during a June 18 episode of his podcast, It Is What It Is. The Harlem rapper posited that Jay-Z does "not love" hip-hop the way that fans think he does. "I think he likes hip-hop a lot," Cam explained. "I think he likes money more, and opportunities to take his brand to the next level." He alluded to the Hip Hop 50 concerts that took place in 2023, and the fact that Jay-Z did not participate in the celebration. "As far as Hip Hop 50 is concerned, I don’t think he loves it," the rapper added. "As much as somebody like Nas loves it."

Cam'ron Appreciates Jay-Z's Business Acumen

The conversation stemmed from an Antonio Brown tweet criticizing Jay’s decision. Brown, a former teammate of Tom Brady’s, was much more blunt. He voiced disappointment in the "Empire State of Mind" rapper for choosing an induction ceremony over a concert that would have been attended by adoring fans. "Jay didn’t perform at any Hip Hop 50 concerts last year," AB wrote. "Where the fans would’ve known every word to his songs. But he makes time to get ignored by rich folks smh." Cam’ron has a more level-headed approach to the situation, and pointed out that Jay-Z may have performed with a greater purpose in mind.