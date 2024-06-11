Cam'ron Flees New York Amid City's "Disgusting" Rat Problem

Cam'ron is fed up with the situation.

Cam'ron says he had to leave New York City after spending just a few short hours in his hometown due to the city's "disgusting" rat problem. Venting about the situation in a video on social media, he explained that he's "too old" to still be dealing with the issue that's plagued the city for decades.

“I just left New York. That sh*t was disgusting,” he said while recording himself on a boat. “Out there for two and a half hours and I booked a flight. I can’t do this sh*t. I love this city. I’m coming back in the summer for about a week or two. I put my time in with them rats and roaches. They still haven’t fixed the rat problem. Still! I can’t do rats no more. I’m too old for rats. What I look like getting out my car with my feet jumping around, doing all this sh*t when I get out the car ’cause a rat is there. I’m sick of that sh*t. I’m not apologizing for it neither. I ain’t even gonna act like I’m sorry for it a little bit.”

Cam'ron Performs During Hip Hop 50 Live At Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Cam'ron performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

When The Hip Hop Wolf shared the clip on Instagram, fans joined in agreement in the comments section. "Most overrated/overpriced city in the USA‼️" one user declared. Another remarked: "Yooo you lived in New York for ever my guy. Now you too good? Aight. Head back to Miami." Check out Cam's comments on the rat situation in N.Y.C. below.

Cam'ron Is Fed Up With Rats In N.Y.C.