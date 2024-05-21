Jemele Hill Questions Why Cam’ron Went On CNN: “Something Ain’t Adding Up”

2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Jemele Hill speaks at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Jemele Hill thinks it may have been a publicity stunt.

Jemele Hill has questioned why Cam'ron agreed to go on CNN to discuss the allegations against Diddy during the viral interview with Abby Phillip from Monday night. Taking to Twitter the following morning, Hill theorized that the Dipset rapper did so as a publicity stunt. The segment went viral as Cam'ron became uncooperative as the questioning continued. He also promoted It Is What It Is and his Pink Horse Power supplement.

“So, something ain’t adding up," Hill began. "I’ve done CNN hundreds of times, including Abby’s show. Before every single appearance, a producer tells me or someone on my team what my segment is about and the types of questions that I’ll be asked. If you aren’t a regular, the producers typically insist on a pre-interview with either you, or someone on your team, who relays your talking points.”

Read More: Jemele Hill Claims Offset & Bobbi Althoff Interview Reveals How "Hip-Hop Journalism Has Been Practically Erased"

Jemele Hill Attends Her Book Release Party

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Journalist Jemele Hill attends her book release party at 1010. Wine and Events on October 21, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

She continued: “So either 1) a producer didn’t tell him or his team what kind of questions he would be asked or 2) a producer told him or someone on his team and he purposely decided to use this opportunity as a publicity stunt anyway … or someone in his camp didn’t tell him what he was being asked. And I’m betting that if someone in his camp didn’t tell him what he would be asked, they’re not going to admit that they messed up. Also, if a producer not being on their job led to this, today is going to be a tough day for that person.” Check out her full post below.

Jemele Hill Discusses Cam'ron's CNN Appearance

In the replies to her post, fans went back and forth with various explanations for the segment. Cam explained his behavior on his show, Tuesday. He was upset the focus was on Diddy and not the positive things he is doing for the community. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam’ron as well as Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cam'ron Explains What Went Down During Viral CNN Interview

