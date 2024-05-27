Cam’ron Officially Retires His CNN Outfit: “You Going In The Hall Of Fame”

Cam’ron is officially retiring the outfit he wore for his viral interview on CNN, last week. He made the comedic announcement in a video on Instagram, over the weekend. In doing so, he filmed himself talking to the clothing as he confirmed they’d made it into his hall of fame.

“You had a legendary week, man,” he said to the outfit. “I’m not leaving you guys; I’m just letting you know I’m proud of you. You going in the Hall of Fame. I’m proud, man. I gotta put y’all into the Hall of Fame. I can’t wear y’all again. Y’all had a Hall of Fame week. Look at the rays of light shining down on y’all. You in the hall of fame, man.”

Cam'ron Attends Knicks' Game At Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Cam'ron attends the Utah Jazz Vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

During the CNN interview, Cam’ron used his time on camera to condemn Diddy’s actions in the video of him assaulting Cassie back in 2016. However, when the interviewer pressed him on the topic, things went off the rails. “I don’t know him like that. What do you mean do I recognize him?” he said at one point. “What do you mean my experiences? I seen it and I thought it was disgusting. I didn’t zoom in to see if it was really him, but he admitted it was him.”

Cam’ron Jokes About His CNN Appearance

The following day, he went on his It Is What It Is sports talk show to discuss the incident. He explained that he was upset that the CNN interview was centered around the allegations against Diddy rather than the positive things he and Mase have done in the community. The entire situation left fans on social media divided about whether Cam's behavior was fair. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam’ron on HotNewHipHop.

