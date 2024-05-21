Diddy Couldn't Say Cassie's Name During Apology Due To Legal Reasons

"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Sean Combs attends the 'Killing Them Softly' Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Diddy had a good reason for not saying any names.

Just a few days ago, Diddy issued an apology after footage of him assaulting Cassie was obtained by CNN. Overall, this footage was from 2016 and it depicts the music mogul chasing after the singer and physically assaulting her. Subsequently, there was a ton of outrage surrounding the video, and understandably so. Fans were shocked by what they were seeing, and they were also a bit surprised to see this kind of video evidence become so public.

In the aftermath of the leak, Diddy took to his Instagram page where he offered up an apology to Cassie. However, fans were not impressed with the apology. In fact, some noted how the mogul never actually mentioned Cassie by name. Well, it seems like there was a good reason for this. According to TMZ, when Diddy settled a lawsuit with Cassie back in November, they both signed an NDA. Effectively, they can't speak publicly about one another. Had Diddy mentioned her in the apology, he would have been in deep legal hot water.

Diddy Apology Under Scrutiny

As TMZ notes, Diddy's legal team had a large hand in overseeing his apology. Ultimately, they don't want him to say anything that can jeopardize his NDA. Moreover, he has other lawsuits to worry about, and he doesn't want to jeopardize those either. For now, this is a nightmare situation for the music mogul, and the public pressure is not easing up. Numerous fans and celebrities have come out this week to denounce the star. Even LeBron James unfollowed Diddy on Instagram, which is indicative of a large trend.

Let us know what you think of Diddy's apology, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that his apology was sufficient, or do you think that he barely scratched the surface? What do you think is going to happen next in this saga? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

