Aubrey O'Day Tears Apart Diddy's Apology With Scathing Twitter Rant

Once again everyone is talking about Diddy. And once again not many have good things to say. That's because last week CNN shared a video of the rap mogul appearing to physically abuse Cassie. It reminded fans that his recent string of controversies all got started last year when Cassie sued him. Though the lawsuit was settled very quickly it turned into the first in a series of dominoes that's resulted in months of trouble for the rap figure. One person who has plenty of experience with Diddy himself is Aubrey O'Day, and she's consistently commented on his situation publicly as it develops. In her most recent statement, she took aim at Diddy's recent apology.

Diddy shared a video publicly apologizing for his actions in the video, though many took issue with the video. As O'Day points out, it's a very different kind of claim than the one he made when the allegations were originally leveled. "Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did. He says he’s ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’.. but apparently he wasn’t disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren’t present here, and you know it," her tweet reads. It also features a screenshot of a post Diddy made denying all the allegations against him. Check out the post below.

Aubrey O'Day's Response To Diddy's Apology

O'Day isn't the only one reacting to Diddy's apology video. Charlamagne The God recently shared his thoughts on the clip. He questioned whether or not Diddy is actually feeling any remorse in the clip and if his apology is even honest.

