Aubrey O'Day Expresses Solidarity In Reaction To Diddy Home Raids

For the past few months there's been a lot of stories about Diddy coming to light. The rap mogul has been subject to a series of lawsuits by various women and former collaborators that detail, a pattern of bad behavior over decades. They came to a head earlier this week when the feds raided two of Diddy's properties. They reportedly executed the raid over an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking allegations made against the rap mogul. Now there's yet another voice speaking out with personal stories of his toxic patterns.

Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day was one of the first to back Cassie's original lawsuit against Diddy which got this entire affair started last year. She's accused him of sexual assault in the past and even claimed that her departure from Danity Kane had to do with her refusal to participate in Diddy's extra expectations. O' Day took to her Instagram story to share a headline about the raids with her thoughts on them. “What you sow, you shall reap. I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured,” her caption reads. Check out O'Day making allegations directed at Diddy more than a year ago.

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Net Worth 2023: What Is The Danity Kane Singer Worth?

Aubrey O'Day Reacts To Newest Diddy News

With an artist who has crossed paths with as many celebrities as Diddy over his decades in entertainment, there are a variety of reactions from fellow celebs. Some have simply cracked jokes about the situation while others have taken it a lot more serious. Some celebs feel like it's justice that's been a long time coming for Diddy.

But others have taken the side that he's being over-prosecuted an made an example of. A lot of takes on the situation seem to spawn from celebs own personal history with the rap mogul. What do you think about Aubrey O'Day's response to Diddy's homes being raided? Do you think she should be given the chance to tell her entire story soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Rips Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu: "We Need The Gate Keepers Back"