Aubrey O'Day Expresses Solidarity In Reaction To Diddy Home Raids

She's standing with all of the rap mogul's alleged victims.

Lavender Alexandria
Launch Of DermKing Humanity Foundation

For the past few months there's been a lot of stories about Diddy coming to light. The rap mogul has been subject to a series of lawsuits by various women and former collaborators that detail, a pattern of bad behavior over decades. They came to a head earlier this week when the feds raided two of Diddy's properties. They reportedly executed the raid over an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking allegations made against the rap mogul. Now there's yet another voice speaking out with personal stories of his toxic patterns.

Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day was one of the first to back Cassie's original lawsuit against Diddy which got this entire affair started last year. She's accused him of sexual assault in the past and even claimed that her departure from Danity Kane had to do with her refusal to participate in Diddy's extra expectations. O' Day took to her Instagram story to share a headline about the raids with her thoughts on them. “What you sow, you shall reap. I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured,” her caption reads. Check out O'Day making allegations directed at Diddy more than a year ago.

Aubrey O'Day Reacts To Newest Diddy News

With an artist who has crossed paths with as many celebrities as Diddy over his decades in entertainment, there are a variety of reactions from fellow celebs. Some have simply cracked jokes about the situation while others have taken it a lot more serious. Some celebs feel like it's justice that's been a long time coming for Diddy.

But others have taken the side that he's being over-prosecuted an made an example of. A lot of takes on the situation seem to spawn from celebs own personal history with the rap mogul. What do you think about Aubrey O'Day's response to Diddy's homes being raided? Do you think she should be given the chance to tell her entire story soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
