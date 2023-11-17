Diddy Catches Aubrey O’Day & Kimora Lee’s Heat, They Stand By Cassie’s Story

The former Danity Kane singer said that she’s “been trying to tell” us about Combs, whereas the model seemingly shaded him online.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy for alleged sexual assault and physical abuse for over ten years is causing a meltdown on social media. Many are still processing these hefty accusations and reckoning with the horrific circumstances that she supposedly faced. On the other hand, celebrities and private citizens everywhere are weighing in on the matter, and while some stick by Sean Combs, others are less forgiving and have a history of their own to tell. Moreover, two new examples of this popped up recently, that of Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day- who signed to Bad Boy Records- and Kimora Lee Simmons, whom allegedly had an altercation with him around the early 2000s.

However, these condemnations of Diddy from these female figures as they stand by Cassie's story aren't the clearest. After all, people assumed Kimora Lee's vitriol from a simple Instagram Story post on Friday (November 17). It's just a caption on a blank colored background: "As you sow, so shall you reap." People interpreted it as a reference to the music executive's wrongdoing, both to her and to Cassie. While it's not hard to draw the connection, it's also impossible to know for sure what the model is talking about.

Kimora Lee Seemingly Shades Diddy On Instagram

Meanwhile, Aubrey O'Day's criticism of Diddy is well-documented, albeit not as severe or harrowing as Cassie's account. Still, O'Day's support of the former Bad Boy signee is much more staunch and defined, as she wrote on social media that she's "Been Trynna Tell [Us] For Years" about Puff Daddy's behavior in a post expressing support for Cassie. In addition, the 39-year-old also stated to Page Six that she's in "complete support" of this lawsuit and of the story that Diddy is denying.

Regardless, this is hardly surprising considering O'Day's own past issues and callouts concerning the New York mogul. These had more to do with unwanted sexual advances, NDAs for Bad Boy artists getting their publishing rights back, and more. With all this falling under much darker context now, we'll see what other alleged skeletons people try to bring out of the closet. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Diddy, Cassie, Kimora Lee, and Aubrey O'Day.

