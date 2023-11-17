Diddy Allegedly Offered Cassie Eight Figures To Stay Quiet

Diddy is currently being sued by Cassie for upwards of $30 million. Overall, she is making some very strong allegations against Diddy. For instance, she is claiming that he allegedly raped her and made her have sex with other men. Moreover, she claims that she was abused and accosted on numerous occasions. It is a story that has shaken the hip-hop world to its core. Everyone is speaking out about the allegations, and people are curious as to what will happen next.

One thing that has become notable about the lawsuit, is the allegation that Diddy has actually offered Cassie eight figures to not say anything. Overall, this is simply an allegation for now, although it is one that has certainly added some depth to the story. As we reported last night, however, Diddy has pretty much denied everything. His lawyers have put out a statement, and they claim Cassie is simply looking for some sort of payday.

Read More: Former Bad Boy Group B5 Demand Publishing Rights From Diddy

Diddy Denies The Allegations

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," the statement read. "For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday." Cassie put out her own statement in which she noted that she had wanted to tell her story for a long time. Now, she is doing just that.

This is a developing story with many moving parts. Let us know what you think about the allegations, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates on this developing situation. We will always strive to keep you informed.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Thinks Diddy Tried To Set Him Up For Saucy Santana & Yung Miami Confrontation