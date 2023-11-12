DJ Akademiks Thinks Diddy Tried To Set Him Up For Saucy Santana & Yung Miami Confrontation

During a recent live stream, DJ Akademiks spoke on Diddy inviting him out to a party in London. According to the internet personality, he was a bit suspicious of the invite, which ultimately made him decide to hit up a hookah spot instead. Ak name-dropped Saucy Santana at one point in his explanation, claiming that he feared the artist would "jump out and start twerking."

"Yo, real talk I think Diddy tried to line me," he began. "On some 2Pac sh*t. Like, yo, real talk. I think Diddy tried to 'Pac me." Ak continued, recalling how Diddy's invite raised some question from the beginning. "Yo, I heard about a back door, but this [sounds] like a front door type of thing," he explained.

DJ Akademiks Was Worried Saucy Santana & Yung Miami Would Be There

He went on, noting how he was paranoid that someone he's got beef with would show up, like Saucy Santana or Yung Miami. It's understandable why Ak wouldn't want any part of a confrontation with Saucy Santana at this point, though it seems as though "twerking" could be the least of his concerns. The two of them traded a few jabs online following Ak's unflattering Yung Miami comments, and eventually, Saucy Santana threatened him.

The rapper told Ak that he would physically and sexually assault him, prompting an emotional response. "After I beat you, I'ma f*ck you in your ass," Saucy Santana declared. Ak later shared that he felt as though he couldn't fire back due to Saucy Santana's sexuality, out of fear of getting canceled. Things between them have simmered down in recent days, but Saucy Santana recently teased a diss track about Ak, which could be arriving soon. What do you think of DJ Akademiks accusing Diddy of trying to set him up in London? How do you feel about him name-dropping Saucy Santana? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

